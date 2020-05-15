Brown-headed cowbirds are the leeches of the avian world.
This species, a sort of blackbird by way of social relationships, is a brood parasite. Cowbirds go to no trouble to raise their own young. They shift this burden to other species, killing the young of countless other birds in the process.
From a distance, the brown-headed cowbird looks like a sort of generic blackbird. Much of the year, cowbirds mingle and travel with flocks of other blackbirds and starlings. From afar, they’re all so similar.
If you get a closer look in good light, distinction comes easier. Cowbirds are a bit chunkier and shorter in tail than other blackbirds. Their bills also are shorter and thicker.
A male of the species is the source of the name. These boy birds are glossy black all over except for the head, which, in fact, is dull brown. Yet, the female brown-headed cowbird isn’t just brown-headed. She is rather lighter brown all over. In color, she doesn’t look like the same species.
Both male and female are similar in size, about 8 inches from the point of the beak to the tail tip. In flight, cowbirds’ wingspan covers about 14 inches.
These birds are North American natives, but they were originally oriented to the Great Plains of the West. It is believed that they were adapted in pre-settlement times to feeding around the mass herds of bison on Western prairies. Cowbirds would hang out on the periphery of herds or around scattered grazing buffalo, and when the big shaggy beasts would flush grasshoppers and other insects out of the way, cowbirds would snatch them and dine.
Cowbird menus are heavy on insects during the warm months, then in wintry times, what they can’t catch in bugs they make up for by eating seeds and grains. When you see blackbird flocks migrating in fall and winter, cowbirds are traveling with them, feeding on waste grain in combined agriculture fields and such.
In modern times, with bison scarce, brown-headed cowbirds have long since adapted to feeding around domestic cattle, hence, the other part of our obvious name for them.
As America was getting itself civilized, the westward expansion of human residency and endeavors over the better part of two centuries transformed the land east of the Mississippi from almost a solid forest to a mix of cleared fields, pasture, open patches and woodlots. Only fragments of the original great forest remained.
Cowbirds, meanwhile, have always been birds that thrived in grasslands and, at most, in open areas along edges of forest. As the great Eastern forest fell to the saw and axe, cowbirds adapted over time and gravitated to the new preferred habitat. The Western birds, like ZZ Top, were nationwide.
That move was a negative for many species. Those birds that favored unbroken forest found a hard way to go in the greatly deforested East. On top of that, the cowbirds that helped themselves to the new, more open habitat took a toll on their new neighbors with what ornithologists call brood parasitism.
Come nesting season, no brown-headed cowbird builds a nest. Not breeding pairs. Not the males nor the females. They leave that to “host” species.
A breeding female cowbird typically lays one egg a day for sometimes weeks in a stretch. Over the breeding season, she may lay 40 or more eggs — all in the nests of other birds.
A female cowbird looks for nesting activity of other birds, finds a suitable active nest, then hangs around until what becomes a host bird is away. The cowbird swoops in and, finding eggs already there, she may nudge one out to make more room. She lays a mismatched egg into the clutch, and leaves.
That is all the mothering that the deadbeat cowbird does. She’s out of there with no further worries about that egg or the chick it yields or the damage it does to the host clutch.
Cowbirds are known to prey thusly on the nests of about 140 species, often picking on smaller birds. Seemingly unwitting, host birds typically accept the cowbird egg as a part of the clutch. They then incubate the eggs until they hatch, then the parent or both parents of a parasitized nest feed and care for the baby cowbird like it belongs there.
That doesn’t sound so bad, but in practice the cowbird chick outcompetes the young of the host bird for food. Sometimes the chicks that belong are pushed out of the nest by the intruder to die on the ground. At other times, natural chicks in the nest die for lack of food hogged by the baby cowbird.
I recently saw research findings that show some would-be host bird species have specific calls that they chirp out when cowbirds are seen in their nesting neighborhoods. Multiple species apparently recognize the “cowbird alert” calls and hurry to their nests in a bid to fend off the responsibility-shirking brood parasites.
Ornithology experts say brown-headed cowbirds are greatly more populous now than in America’s early days. Meanwhile, many other species at least partly as a direct consequence of the cowbird presence are greatly in decline.
Until cowbirds can provide housing and guardianship for their own youngsters, they will remain a scourge to many other species. And they won’t be any friend of mine.
And all along, you might have thought that cowbirds had udders. But they don’t feed their young, so …
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.