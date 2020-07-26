Tee times for Monday's Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Series event at the Country Club of Paducah:
10 a.m. — Davis Vessels, Paducah; Kobe Allen, Sedalia; Austin Crick, Princeton. 10:12 — Hayden Engler, Eddyville; Abraham Dumes, Paducah; Jiles Wyatt, Hopkinsville. 10:24 — Aidan Poston, Murray; Tyler Dew, Paducah; Sammy Greenwell, Marion. 10:36 — Aidan Hahn, Paducah; Micah Koenecke, Murray; Mitchel Petros, Fort Campbell. 10:48 — Maddux O'Guinn, Fancy Farm; Natalie Riggs, Hopkinsville; Luke Wilson, Paducah.
11 a.m. — Claire Knoth, Princeton; Molly St. Clair, Evansville, Ind.; Frankie Leigh Nicholes, Harrisburg, Ill. 11:12 — Tyler Mueller, Paducah; Paxton Carter, Grand Rivers. 11:24 — Cole Wyatt, Princeton; Jack Stewart, Paducah; Jacob McDaniels, Princeton. 11:36 — Penny Kirkham, Paducah; Charlestyn Murphy, Benton; Anna McCall Moore, Paducah. 12:12 — Redick Johnson, Elizabethtown; Peyton Courtney, Paducah. 12:24 — Kylie Miller, Mayfield; Emlie Miller, Mayfield.
