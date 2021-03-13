MURRAY — Symone Cooper scored two goals in the second half to help Murray State smash a halftime tie and defeat Belmont 3-1 in OVC women's soccer action at Cutchin Field on Friday.
"It was a solid performance. I think that, when you control the tempo of the game over the course of 90 minutes, you're going to be happy," Racer head coach Matt Lodge said after the match. "Three times in a row now we've had to come back and fight and find our groove. We still need to fix that – I want to see some clean sheets, but when you have players that can score at will it helps."
Belmont (1-3) struck first when Grace Parsons scored off a pass from Erin Patterson, but the Racers would equalize before the halftime break when Rebecca Kubin got on the end of a ball from Abby Jones before cutting inside and overpowering the Bruin goalkeeper with a shot from inside the penalty area to make it 1-1 in the 31st minute.
While the score line showed an even game through the first 45, the Racers outshot the Bruins 8-4 while owning 58% of possession through one half of action.
The Racers took control in the second half and would not look back, going in front in the 61st minute when Symone Cooper's header from a Jones corner kick made it 2-1 in favor of Murray State.
MSU continued to dominate possession, and would put the game away in the 89th minute when Cooper found the net again with a stunning goal from 45 yards out for the fina score in the game's closing moments off a pass from Grace Bodker.
The box score showed another dominant performance as the Racers allowed just one attempt on goal, while generating 10 for themselves and holding 60% of the possession on the day.
"Our back four has been fantastic," Lodge said. "Saraya Young and Audrey Henry have really created a great partnership back there."
For Cooper, her brace is the first and second goals of the season as the Loganville, Georgia native brings her career total to six in a Racer uniform. She also becomes the seventh different MSU player to score a goal in the new campaign.
"We scored three really good goals. I'm not sure which goal was better for Symone. It was a really good performance from everyone today," concluded Lodge. For Kubin, her goal brings her season total to a team-best three on the year as the senior moves into a tie for fifth with Jackie Thomas (2000-03) on Murray State's all-time scoring list with 25 career goals.
Jones, who became the Racers' all-time assist leader in the previous match against UT Martin, distanced herself from the #2 spot with two more in today's contest. For Bodker, the assist is the first of her career.
The Racers return to action on Tuesday when they host Austin Peay in a Battle of the Border rivalry match with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Cutchin Field.
