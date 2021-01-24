HARTFORD — Cayson Conner was practically a one-girl wrecking crew for Marshall County in the first quarter, scoring 14 of her team’s 18 points that frame in a 66-41 victory over Ohio County on Saturday.
Conner led the Lady Marshals with 25 points, as Sophie Galloway was a solid second with 16 points and Presley Jezik netted most of her 11 points off three 3-pointers.
Rain Embry was tops for the Lady Eagles with 13 points.
Marshall County 18 18 17 13 — 66
Ohio County 9 12 10 10 — 41
MARSHALL — Conner 25, Galloway 16, Jezik 11, Driver 7, Pea 5, Teague 2.
Field goals: 27. 3-pointers: 6 (Jezik 3, Conner, Driver, Pea). Free throws: 6/12. Fouls: 10. Record: 6-1.
OHIO — Embry 13, Kennedy 12, Bullock 7, Smith 4, Vanover 3, Gaddis 2.
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 2 (Embry, Kennedy). Free throws: 5/12. Fouls: 11. Record: 3-2.
• Carlisle 67, Ballard 46 — At Bardwell, two of the top Carlisle County players stepped up in the second quarter to win this contest. Alexis Hall and Kiera Whitaker dominated for the Lady Comets with 23 and 22 points, respectively, with 17 of those during a 23-9 second quarter that led to a commanding 17-point halftime lead.
Mady Calvin produced half the Lady Bomber offense with 23 points.
Ballard Memorial 14 9 13 10 — 46
Carlisle County 17 23 19 8 — 67
BALLARD — Calvin 23, Dowdy 10, Yates 4, Monroe 4, O’Neill 2, O’Connor 2, Smith 1.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 6 (Calvin 3, Dowdy 3). Free throws: 10/16. Fouls: 12. Record: 0-4.
CARLISLE — Hall 23, Whitaker 22, McGee 10, Wright 6, Gibson 2, Tyler 2, Jones 2.
Field goals: 26/61. 3-pointers: 5/17 (McGee 2, Whitaker 2, Hall). Free throws: 10/14. Rebounds: 39 hall 15. Fouls: 13. Record: 3-2.
•Hickman County 69, CCA 25 — At Clinton, Hickman County put Community Christian away quickly with a 29-5 sprint through the first quarter. Balie Lester led the Lady Falcons with 16 points, followed by Alexis Bartolo with 15 points and Kady Wilkey with 12.
Lilli Clinard sank two 3-pointers on her way to 10 points for the Lady Warriors.
Community Christian 5 8 2 10 — 25
Hickman County 29 18 15 7 — 69
CCA — Rogers 3, Clinard 10, Cross 8, Shaw 4, Fraser.
Field goals: 10/29. 3-pointers: 3/14 (Clinard 2, Rogers). Free throws: 2/3. Fouls: 12. Record: 1-7.
HICKMAN — Rushing 6, Skaggs 9, Midyett 4, Wilkey 12, Lester 16, Wilber 1, Bartolo 15, Naranjo 6.
Field goals: 26/51. 3-pointers: 7/14 (naranjo 2, Skaggs 2, Bartolo, Midyett, Wilkey). Free throws: 10/19. Fouls: 8. Record: 5-1.
• In other girls games Saturday, Taylor Guess got a double-double for Crittenden County with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 57-43 loss at McLean County.
BOYS• Lyon 81, Calloway 65 — At Murray, Travis Perry dominated for Lyon County with 35 points in a triumph over Calloway County, the eighth straight win for the unbeaten Lyons.
Brady Shoulders got the guests going early by scoring 10 of their 29 points in the first quarter.
The Lakers were plagued by turnovers thanks to Lyon’s full court pressure defense, but bounced back in the second quarter as Matthew Ray scored 14 points.
Lyon went up 20 after three quarters with Perry scoring 14 points that frame on some early run-outs and quick transition baskets. Gunner Bingham (14 points) and Jackson Shoulders (12) also aided the Lyon effort. Ray led the Lakers with 21 points, while Zach Hudgin chipped in 16.
Lyon County 29 15 19 18 — 81
Calloway County 11 19 13 22 — 65
LYON — Perry 35, J. Shoulders 12, Bingham 14, B. Shoulders 10, Reddick 4, Whalin 6. 3FGM: Perry 3, B. Shoulders 2, Bingham 2. Record: 8-0
CALLOWAY — Garrison 4, Chapman 6, Z. Hudgin 16, Darnell 7, Ray 21, D. Hudgin 2, Franklin 8, Duncan 1. 3FGM: Ray 5, Franklin 2, Chapman 1, Darnell 1. Record: 2-5
• Carlisle 75, Ballard 48 — At Bardwell, Garrett Hayden led the Carlisle County charge with 25 points in a win over Ballard Memorial. Evan Oliver (15 points) and Blake Elder (14) also shined among the Comets. Jamison Smith put up 19 points to top the Bombers, who led 8-4 early in the first quarter before Carlisle exploded for a 18-4 run and never looked back.
Ballard Memorial 12 12 11 13 — 48
Carlisle County 22 22 11 20 — 75
BALLARD — Smith 19, English 11, Bishop 1, Maki 3, Birney 2, Hollingsworth 2, Overstreet 5, Myatt 2, Meinchin 3.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 6 (Smith 4, Maki, Meinchin). Free throws: 4/8. Fouls: 8. Record: 1-8.
CARLISLE — Elder 14, Oliver 15, Hayden 25, Keelins 14, Grogan 5, Davis 2.
Field goals: 33. 3-pointers: 4 (Oliver 3, Hayden). Free throws: 5/9. Fouls: 10. Record: 54-1.
• Gleason 67, FCS 60 — At Briensburg, Olen Reed and Elijah Young crashed the homecoming gala by scoring 21 points for Gleason, Tennessee, in a victory over Christian Fellowship. Garrett Pinkston added 13 points to the Bulldog totals. Luke Grigg also scored 21 points to lead the Eagles, followed by Andrew Dunning with 13 points and 10 free throws from Isaac Hovekamp.
Gleason 22 11 16 16 — 67
Christian Fellowship 11 11 14 24 — 70
GLEASON — Reed 21, Young 21, Pinkston 13, Borneman 6, Foley 3, Tidwell 2, Denton 1.
Field goals: 22. 3-pointers: 7 (Reed 4, Borneman 2, Foley). Free throws: 16/22. Fouls: 19. Record: 5-5.
CFS — L. Grigg 21, Dunning 13, Hovekamp 10, E. Grigg 7, Allen 7, Space 2.
Field goals: 17/41. 3-pointers: 2/11 (Dunning, L. Grigg). Free throws: 24/28. Rebounds: 20. Fouls: 22. Record: 5-4.
• In other boys games, Gabe Mott and Preston Morgeson had big games for Crittenden County with 18 and 16 points, respectively, in a 74-61 win over Whitesville Trinity in Marion. ... Trigg County rolled at Dawson Springs 96-73 ... Livingston Central fell at Webster County 67-35.
