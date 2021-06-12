Following up on a moderately good spring turkey season, Kentucky wildlife managers and proponents want to take steps to head off what is seen as a widespread decline in wild turkey populations.
In a recent Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting, Kentucky’s top turkey biologist, Zak Danks, summarized the 2021 spring gobbler hunt that produced a harvest of 29,223 birds. Danks, turkey program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, said the recent season’s harvest was down about 8% from the previous year, although it was only 0.9% lower than the average of the previous three years despite spates of unseasonably cool to cold and rainy weather that may have chilled gobbler activity this spring season.
“The day before the season opened, it was 24 degrees in Frankfort,” Danks remarked.
Within the total numbers, in the far west, the Jackson Purchase turkey harvest actually was up about 10%, while the harvest in the rest of the state was down about 10% from that of 2020, according to Danks.
Kentucky’s turkey population has been lower over the past few years because of poorer reproduction success, managers say. Danks indicated that last year’s season and that of 2021 were buoyed somewhat by better turkey brood survival in 2018 and 2019. Better numbers of 2-year-old gobblers consequently have been available over the past two years.
Despite two better classes of birds, there are rising concerns over a trend of poorer turkey reproductive success in Kentucky and in several other states in the Eastern U.S.
Kentucky wildlife commissioners noted complaints from constituent hunters across the state of encountering fewer turkeys nowadays. Those same complaints are driving concerns for action in an attempt to stop a wider population decline.
Brian Fisher, 2nd District commissioner, said he would like to see proposals from KDFWR managers in the near future in an attempt to reverse a trend of fewer Kentucky turkeys. He said a growing concern of his and his constituents is some means of countering predators that take a toll on turkeys and turkey nests.
“Nest predation is the key issue,” Danks said.
While not discouraging efforts toward predator controls, Danks said the most effective way to offset nest predation is for land managers — private and public — to provide more appropriate habitat in which turkeys can nest. The right sorts of cover would allow more turkeys to nest and evade detection from a proliferation of nest predators so a higher percentage of new poults can survive, he said.
“Without the habitat, you’re just putting turkeys on the plate for the predators,” he said.
Managers say Kentucky’s turkey population has fared better than those of some other states in large part because of conservative bag limits and a spring hunting season that starts later than it might and allows many hen turkeys to be bred before hunters take to the woods.
The Kentucky turkey contingent is not in crisis, while the populations in some other states are much nearer to that, managers say. Yet, significant efforts toward establishing more nest-sheltering habitat are warranted as a hedge against future declines here, Danks said.
• One of Kentucky’s neighboring states, Illinois saw its turkey harvest drop about 15% during the recent 2021 spring gobbler hunting season.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reports that state’s turkey hunters took 13,383 birds during the spring season (April 5-May 6 in the South Zone, April 12-May 13 in the North Zone, and March 27-28 and April 3-4 for statewide youth hunts). That total harvest was down from 15,831 during those same seasons in 2020.
The leading Illinois county for turkey harvest during 2021 was Jefferson with 421 birds. In southernmost Illinois, the harvest leader was Pope County, where hunters reported taking 271 gobblers.
• Today takes Kentucky’s spring squirrel hunting season into its final week. The five-week season of bonus small game hunting started on May 15 and runs through Friday of next week, June 18.
The end of the spring squirrel options brings an end to small game hunting seasons until the start of the tradition “fall” squirrel season. That hunting season actually gets its start on a long-established summer date, the third Saturday in August, Aug. 21 this year. And that supposed autumn squirrel season also runs deeply into winter, continuing until the last day of February.
The only break in that marathon small game season is Nov. 13-14, when all small game pursuits pause for the first weekend of Kentucky’s firearms deer hunting season. That leaves the fall season with 190 days of squirrel hunting, to which the current spring season adds 35 days of hunting options.
