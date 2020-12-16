MURRAY STATE
Men’s Basketball
Monday
vs. Austin Peay
at Clarksville, Tenn.
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
KENTUCKY
Men’s Basketball
Saturday
vs. UCLA
at Cleveland, Ohio
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: KFVS-12
LOUISVILLE
Men’s Basketball
Saturday
vs. Wisconsin
at Madison, Wis.
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN2
