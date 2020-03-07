MURRAY STATE

(if wins Friday)

Men’s Basketball

Today

OVC Championship

At Evansville, Ind.

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

KENTUCKY

Men’s Basketball

Today

vs. Florida

At Gainesville, Fla.

Time: Noon

TV: KFVS

LOUISVILLE

Men’s Basketball

Today

vs. Virginia

at Charlottesville, Va.

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN

GRIZZLIES

Today

vs. Atlanta

At Memphis

Time: 7 p.m.

PREDATORS

Today

vs. Dallas

At Dallas

Tme: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox-Sports-Tennessee

BLUES

Sunday

vs. Chicago

at Chicago

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSN

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In