MURRAY STATE
Men’s Basketball
Today
vs. Southeast Missouri
at Murray
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Stream: ESPN+
KENTUCKY
Men’s Basketball
Saturday
vs. Auburn
at Lexington
Time: Noon
TV: KFVS-12
LOUISVILLE
Men’s Basketball
Saturday
vs. Virginia Tech
at Blacksburg, Va.
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ACCN
