MURRAY STATE
Men’s Basketball
vs. TBD
at TBD
Time: TBD
KENTUCKY
Men’s Basketball
Friday
SEC Tournament
At Nashville, Tenn.
Time: Noon
TV: ESPN
LOUISVILLE
Men’s Basketball
Thursday
ACC Tournament
at Greensboro, N.C.
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN
GRIZZLIES
Thursday
vs. Portland
At Portland, Ore.
Time: 9 p.m.
PREDATORS
Thursday
vs. Toronto
At Toronto
Tme: 6 p.m.
TV: Fox-Sports-Tennessee
BLUES
Today
vs. Anaheim
at Anaheim, Calif.
Time: 9 p.m.
