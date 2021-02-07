MURRAY STATE
Men’s Basketball
Thursday
vs. Southeast Missouri
at Murray
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Stream: ESPN+
KENTUCKY
Men’s Basketball
Tuesday
vs. Arkansas
at Lexington
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
LOUISVILLE
Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
vs. Pittsburgh
at Louisville
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ACCN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.