MURRAY STATE

Men’s Basketball

Friday

vs. TBD

Time: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

KENTUCKY

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

vs. Florida

At Gainesville, Fla.

Time: Noon

TV: KFVS

LOUISVILLE

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

vs. Virginia

at Charlottesville, Va.

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN

GRIZZLIES

Today

vs. Brooklyn

at Brooklyn, N.Y.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

PREDATORS

Thursday

vs. Dallas

at Nashville

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox-Sports-Tennessee

BLUES

Friday

vs. New Jersey

at Newark, N.J.

Time: 6 p.m.

