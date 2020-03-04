MURRAY STATE
Men’s Basketball
Friday
vs. TBD
Time: 9 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
KENTUCKY
Men’s Basketball
Saturday
vs. Florida
At Gainesville, Fla.
Time: Noon
TV: KFVS
LOUISVILLE
Men’s Basketball
Saturday
vs. Virginia
at Charlottesville, Va.
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: ESPN
GRIZZLIES
Today
vs. Brooklyn
at Brooklyn, N.Y.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
PREDATORS
Thursday
vs. Dallas
at Nashville
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Fox-Sports-Tennessee
BLUES
Friday
vs. New Jersey
at Newark, N.J.
Time: 6 p.m.
