Sports on TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Providence

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Ohio State

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Richmond at Davidson

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Auburn

ESPNU — Murray State at Belmont

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina State

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Indiana

8 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Connecticut

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, Charlotte, N.C.

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Arlington, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Miami

9 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur

1:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg

pro football

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349

Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282

New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339

N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348

Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401

Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423

Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288

Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300

Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397

Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386

West W L T Pct PF PA

zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324

Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447

L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405

Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450

Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315

N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338

Philadelphia 4 10 1 .300 320 398

South W L T Pct PF PA

yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330

x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328

Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369

Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353

Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335

Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440

Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482

West W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348

L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289

Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349

San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

-clinched home-field advantage

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 47, Detroit 7

San Francisco 20, Arizona 12

Miami 26, Las Vegas 25

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Chicago 41, Jacksonville 17

Cincinnati 37, Houston 31

Kansas City 17, Atlanta 14

N.Y. Jets 23, Cleveland 16

Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 24

Carolina 20, Washington 13

L.A. Chargers 19, Denver 16

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 17

Seattle 20, L.A. Rams 9

Green Bay 40, Tennessee 14

Monday’s Game

Buffalo 38, New England 9

Sunday, Jan. 3

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

pro basketball

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 3 1 .750 —

Brooklyn 2 2 .500 1

New York 2 2 .500 1

Boston 2 2 .500 1

Toronto 0 3 .000 2½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 4 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 3 0 1.000 ½

Charlotte 1 2 .333 2½

Miami 1 2 .333 2½

Washington 0 4 .000 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 3 1 .750 —

Indiana 3 1 .750 —

Milwaukee 2 2 .500 1

Chicago 1 3 .250 2

Detroit 0 4 .000 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

New Orleans 2 1 .667 —

San Antonio 2 1 .667 —

Dallas 1 2 .333 1

Memphis 1 2 .333 1

Houston 0 2 .000 1½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 2 1 .667 —

Utah 2 1 .667 —

Portland 2 1 .667 —

Denver 1 2 .333 1

Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 2 1 .667 —

L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 —

Sacramento 2 1 .667 —

L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500 ½

Golden State 2 2 .500 ½

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 128, Detroit 120

Memphis 116, Brooklyn 111, OT

Utah 110, Oklahoma City 109

Denver 124, Houston 111

Portland 115, L.A. Lakers 107

Tuesday’s Games

New York 95, Cleveland 86

Boston 116, Indiana 111

Chicago 115, Washington 107

Philadelphia 100, Toronto 93

Golden State 116, Detroit 106

Milwaukee 144, Miami 97

Orlando 118, Oklahoma City 107

Denver at Sacramento, n.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, n.

New Orleans at Phoenix, n.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 6 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TUESDAY’S MEN’S Scores

EAST

Rutgers 81, Purdue 76

West Virginia 73, Northeastern 51

SOUTH

Alabama 82, Mississippi 64

Clemson 77, Florida St. 67

LSU 77, Texas A&M 54

Lipscomb 93, Freed-Hardeman 72

McNeese St. 94, Champion Christian College 36

Memphis 58, South Florida 57

Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78

Wofford 78, Mercer 65

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 87, E. Michigan 60

Iowa 87, Northwestern 72

Kansas St. 60, Nebraska-Omaha 58

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 82, Dallas Christian 44

Baylor 93, Cent. Arkansas 56

Lamar 74, SE Louisiana 64

Sam Houston St. 101, Mary Hardin-Baylor 59

Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51

Tulsa 65, Houston 64

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 112, Dixie State 67

Southern Cal 86, Santa Clara 63

TUESDAY’S WOMEN’S Scores

EAST

Hartford 64, New Hampshire 57

UConn 75, DePaul 52

SOUTH

Chattanooga 77, North Alabama 64

Mercer 87, UNC-Wil. 51

MIDWEST

Evansville 72, Bellarmine 62

Kansas 78, N.M. St. 59

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 61, Prairie View 54

Oklahoma 107, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64

Texas 77, Lamar 49

Texas Tech 100, Incarnate Word 47

FAR WEST

Long Beach St. 71, UC Riverside 66

men’s Top 25 Fared

Tuesday

No. 1 Gonzaga (9-0) beat Dixie State 112-67. Next: vs. San Francisco, Saturday.

No. 2 Baylor (7-0) beat Cent. Arkansas 93-56. Next: vs. Alcorn, Wednesday.

No. 3 Kansas (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Texas, Saturday.

No. 4 Villanova (8-1) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Saturday.

No. 5 Houston (7-1) lost to Tulsa 65-64. Next: at SMU, Sunday.

No. 6 Wisconsin (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

No. 7 Tennessee (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Missouri, Wednesday.

No. 8 Texas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M-CC, Tuesday.

No. 9 West Virginia (8-2) beat Northeastern 73-51. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 10 Iowa (8-2) beat No. 19 Northwestern 87-72. Next: at No. 14 Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 11 Creighton (7-2) did not play. Next: at Providence, Saturday.

No. 12 Missouri (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Tennessee, Wednesday.

No. 13 Texas Tech (8-2) beat Incarnate Word 79-51. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 14 Rutgers (7-1) beat Purdue 81-76. Next: vs. No. 10 Iowa, Saturday.

No. 15 Illinois (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

No. 16 Michigan (7-0) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Thursday.

No. 17 Michigan St. (6-3) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.

No. 18 Florida St. (5-2) lost to Clemson 77-67. Next: vs. No. 20 Duke, Saturday.

No. 19 Northwestern (6-2) lost to No. 10 Iowa 87-72. Next: at No. 16 Michigan, Sunday.

No. 20 Duke (3-2) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Florida St., Saturday.

No. 21 Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

No. 21 Minnesota (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Wisconsin, Thursday.

No. 23 Virginia (4-2) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Wednesday.

No. 24 Virginia Tech (8-1) beat Miami 80-78. Next: at No. 23 Virginia.

No. 25 Ohio St. (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Wednesday.

women’s Top 25 Fared

Tuesday

No. 1 Stanford (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Arizona, Friday.

No. 2 Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

No. 3 NC State (8-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.

No. 4 UConn (6-0) beat No. 18 DePaul 75-52. Next: at No. 7 Baylor, Thursday, Jan. 7.

No. 5 South Carolina (5-1) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Monday, Jan. 4.

No. 6 Arizona (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Stanford, Friday.

No. 7 Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

No. 8 Oregon (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. USC, Friday.

No. 9 Texas A&M (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Thursday.

No. 10 Arkansas (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Kentucky, Thursday.

No. 11 UCLA (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Oregon, Sunday.

No. 12 Mississippi St. (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.

No. 13 Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Arkansas, Thursday.

No. 14 Maryland (5-1) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Thursday.

No. 15 Northwestern (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan, Sunday.

No. 16 Michigan (5-0) did not play. Next: No. 15 Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 17 Ohio St. (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St, Monday, Jan. 4.

No. 18 DePaul (5-3) lost to No. 4 UConn 75-52. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.

No. 19 Texas (7-1) beat Lamar 77-49. Next: vs. Iowa St., Sunday.

No. 20 Indiana (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

No. 21 South Florida (5-1) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.

No. 22 Syracuse (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Thursday.

No. 23 Gonzaga (6-2) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Wednesday.

No. 24 Missouri St. (4-2) did not play. Next: at N. Iowa, Friday.

No. 25 Michigan St (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

DEALS

Tuesday’s Transactions

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hansel Robles on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded LHP Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Garrett Cleavinger. Traded LHP Garrett Cleavinger to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league INF Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Kahnle on a two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded Cs Blake Hunt and Francisco Mejia and RHPs Cole Wilcox and Luis Patino to Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Blake Snell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In