Sports on TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Providence
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Ohio State
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Richmond at Davidson
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Auburn
ESPNU — Murray State at Belmont
FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier
SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia
7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina State
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Indiana
8 p.m.
CBSSN — DePaul at Connecticut
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, Charlotte, N.C.
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Arlington, Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Miami
9 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at LA Clippers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur
1:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg
pro football
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282
New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339
N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348
Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288
Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300
Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397
Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386
West W L T Pct PF PA
zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338
Philadelphia 4 10 1 .300 320 398
South W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369
Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482
West W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
-clinched home-field advantage
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 47, Detroit 7
San Francisco 20, Arizona 12
Miami 26, Las Vegas 25
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 27, N.Y. Giants 13
Chicago 41, Jacksonville 17
Cincinnati 37, Houston 31
Kansas City 17, Atlanta 14
N.Y. Jets 23, Cleveland 16
Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 24
Carolina 20, Washington 13
L.A. Chargers 19, Denver 16
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 17
Seattle 20, L.A. Rams 9
Green Bay 40, Tennessee 14
Monday’s Game
Buffalo 38, New England 9
Sunday, Jan. 3
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
pro basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 3 1 .750 —
Brooklyn 2 2 .500 1
New York 2 2 .500 1
Boston 2 2 .500 1
Toronto 0 3 .000 2½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 4 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 3 0 1.000 ½
Charlotte 1 2 .333 2½
Miami 1 2 .333 2½
Washington 0 4 .000 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 3 1 .750 —
Indiana 3 1 .750 —
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 1 3 .250 2
Detroit 0 4 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 2 1 .667 —
San Antonio 2 1 .667 —
Dallas 1 2 .333 1
Memphis 1 2 .333 1
Houston 0 2 .000 1½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 1 .667 —
Utah 2 1 .667 —
Portland 2 1 .667 —
Denver 1 2 .333 1
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 2 1 .667 —
L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 —
Sacramento 2 1 .667 —
L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500 ½
Golden State 2 2 .500 ½
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 128, Detroit 120
Memphis 116, Brooklyn 111, OT
Utah 110, Oklahoma City 109
Denver 124, Houston 111
Portland 115, L.A. Lakers 107
Tuesday’s Games
New York 95, Cleveland 86
Boston 116, Indiana 111
Chicago 115, Washington 107
Philadelphia 100, Toronto 93
Golden State 116, Detroit 106
Milwaukee 144, Miami 97
Orlando 118, Oklahoma City 107
Denver at Sacramento, n.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, n.
New Orleans at Phoenix, n.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 6 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TUESDAY’S MEN’S Scores
EAST
Rutgers 81, Purdue 76
West Virginia 73, Northeastern 51
SOUTH
Alabama 82, Mississippi 64
Clemson 77, Florida St. 67
LSU 77, Texas A&M 54
Lipscomb 93, Freed-Hardeman 72
McNeese St. 94, Champion Christian College 36
Memphis 58, South Florida 57
Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78
Wofford 78, Mercer 65
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 87, E. Michigan 60
Iowa 87, Northwestern 72
Kansas St. 60, Nebraska-Omaha 58
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 82, Dallas Christian 44
Baylor 93, Cent. Arkansas 56
Lamar 74, SE Louisiana 64
Sam Houston St. 101, Mary Hardin-Baylor 59
Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51
Tulsa 65, Houston 64
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 112, Dixie State 67
Southern Cal 86, Santa Clara 63
TUESDAY’S WOMEN’S Scores
EAST
Hartford 64, New Hampshire 57
UConn 75, DePaul 52
SOUTH
Chattanooga 77, North Alabama 64
Mercer 87, UNC-Wil. 51
MIDWEST
Evansville 72, Bellarmine 62
Kansas 78, N.M. St. 59
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 61, Prairie View 54
Oklahoma 107, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64
Texas 77, Lamar 49
Texas Tech 100, Incarnate Word 47
FAR WEST
Long Beach St. 71, UC Riverside 66
men’s Top 25 Fared
Tuesday
No. 1 Gonzaga (9-0) beat Dixie State 112-67. Next: vs. San Francisco, Saturday.
No. 2 Baylor (7-0) beat Cent. Arkansas 93-56. Next: vs. Alcorn, Wednesday.
No. 3 Kansas (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Texas, Saturday.
No. 4 Villanova (8-1) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Saturday.
No. 5 Houston (7-1) lost to Tulsa 65-64. Next: at SMU, Sunday.
No. 6 Wisconsin (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.
No. 7 Tennessee (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Missouri, Wednesday.
No. 8 Texas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M-CC, Tuesday.
No. 9 West Virginia (8-2) beat Northeastern 73-51. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.
No. 10 Iowa (8-2) beat No. 19 Northwestern 87-72. Next: at No. 14 Rutgers, Saturday.
No. 11 Creighton (7-2) did not play. Next: at Providence, Saturday.
No. 12 Missouri (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Tennessee, Wednesday.
No. 13 Texas Tech (8-2) beat Incarnate Word 79-51. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Saturday.
No. 14 Rutgers (7-1) beat Purdue 81-76. Next: vs. No. 10 Iowa, Saturday.
No. 15 Illinois (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.
No. 16 Michigan (7-0) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Thursday.
No. 17 Michigan St. (6-3) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.
No. 18 Florida St. (5-2) lost to Clemson 77-67. Next: vs. No. 20 Duke, Saturday.
No. 19 Northwestern (6-2) lost to No. 10 Iowa 87-72. Next: at No. 16 Michigan, Sunday.
No. 20 Duke (3-2) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Florida St., Saturday.
No. 21 Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.
No. 21 Minnesota (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Wisconsin, Thursday.
No. 23 Virginia (4-2) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Wednesday.
No. 24 Virginia Tech (8-1) beat Miami 80-78. Next: at No. 23 Virginia.
No. 25 Ohio St. (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Wednesday.
women’s Top 25 Fared
Tuesday
No. 1 Stanford (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Arizona, Friday.
No. 2 Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.
No. 3 NC State (8-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.
No. 4 UConn (6-0) beat No. 18 DePaul 75-52. Next: at No. 7 Baylor, Thursday, Jan. 7.
No. 5 South Carolina (5-1) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Monday, Jan. 4.
No. 6 Arizona (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Stanford, Friday.
No. 7 Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.
No. 8 Oregon (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. USC, Friday.
No. 9 Texas A&M (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Thursday.
No. 10 Arkansas (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Kentucky, Thursday.
No. 11 UCLA (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Oregon, Sunday.
No. 12 Mississippi St. (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.
No. 13 Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Arkansas, Thursday.
No. 14 Maryland (5-1) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Thursday.
No. 15 Northwestern (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan, Sunday.
No. 16 Michigan (5-0) did not play. Next: No. 15 Northwestern, Sunday.
No. 17 Ohio St. (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St, Monday, Jan. 4.
No. 18 DePaul (5-3) lost to No. 4 UConn 75-52. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.
No. 19 Texas (7-1) beat Lamar 77-49. Next: vs. Iowa St., Sunday.
No. 20 Indiana (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.
No. 21 South Florida (5-1) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.
No. 22 Syracuse (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Thursday.
No. 23 Gonzaga (6-2) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Wednesday.
No. 24 Missouri St. (4-2) did not play. Next: at N. Iowa, Friday.
No. 25 Michigan St (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.
DEALS
Tuesday’s Transactions
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hansel Robles on a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded LHP Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Garrett Cleavinger. Traded LHP Garrett Cleavinger to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league INF Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Kahnle on a two-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded Cs Blake Hunt and Francisco Mejia and RHPs Cole Wilcox and Luis Patino to Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Blake Snell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.