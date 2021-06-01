Comets soar from behind for district title
CLINTON — Justin DeWeese sent a hard grounder into left to score the two runs Carlisle County needed to overtake Hickman County and win the First District baseball championship 5-4 on Monday.
The Falcons led 3-1 after three innings thanks to an RBI double from Micah Naranjo plus two passed balls. Truman Davis and Carter Gibson both brought Comet runs home in the fifth before DeWeese came through. Hickman got one more off a passed ball in the sixth, but Blake Elder retired the final four batters to wrap up the title.
In the semifinals, Hickman fired off 15 runs in the first inning for a 19-0 triumph over Fulton City. Wes Carter had three RBI for the Falcons while Jackson Midyett and Will Clark both drove in two runs with two extra-base hits. Micah Naranjo, Coulson Naranjo and Eli Armbruster each pitched an inning to share to no-hitter. Blake Elder drove in three runs for Carlisle in an 11-2 win over Fulton County. Jarren Bruer and Bradyn Williams each got two RBI for the Comets.
Carlisle County 100 040 0 5 8 3
Hickman County 111 001 0 4 5 4
WP: Davis. LP: Prince.
2B: H-M. Naranjo. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Davis 3-4 (RBI), Gibson 2-4 (RBI), DeWeese 2-3 (3 RBI); H-Harper 2-3. Records: Carlisle 20-14, Hickman 19-10.
Fulton City 000 0 0 4
Hickman County (15)4x 19 15 0
WP: M. Naranjo. LP: Nicholas.
2B: H-Clark 2, Midyett. 3B: H-Midyett. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Midyett 2-2 (2 RBI), Prince 2-2, Carter 1-2 (3 RBI), Terry 2-2 (RBI), Clark 2-2 (2 RBI). Record: Fulton City 0-14.
Fulton County 010 100 0 2 3 4
Carlisle County 020 504 x 11 11 3
WP: Bruer. LP: Everett.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Elder 2-4 (3 RBI), DeWeese 2-3 (RBI), Bruer 2-4 (2 RBI), Williams 1-5 (2 RBI). Record: Fulton Co. 2-14.
