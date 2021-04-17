BARDWELL — With a timely hit plus some great base-running, Drew Barclay was able to break the spell and score the only run as South Fulton, Tennessee, topped Carlisle County 1-0 in high school baseball action on Saturday.
Barclay led off the seventh with a single, then stole second and third during Beau Britt's at-bat. Britt flew out to center and Barclay came home from there. It was an extremely rare burst on offense in this one as the Red Devils only had two hits on the day and a double by Gibson in the sixth was the only hit the Comets could produce.
Carlisle did load the bases on walks in the fourth, but South Fulton pitcher Eli Carlisle struck out the next two batters to kill that threat. Comet pitcher Dylan Jewell fanned six in the loss.
–––
South Fulton 000 000 1 1 2 1
Carlisle County 000 000 0 0 1 1
WP: Malray. LP: Jewell.
2B: C-Gibson. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: Records: Carlisle 7-5.
Crittenden 7, Mayfield 2 — At Marion, Mayfield scored the first two runs in this one and that was it from the guests. Crittenden County scored thrice in the second off one error and a pair of bases-loaded walks. Logan Bailey had the only RBI singles for the Rockets. Jaylen Bass drove both Cardinal runs home in the first.
–––
Mayfield 200 000 0 2 4 4
Crittenden County 031 012 x 7 4 1
WP: Gobin. LP: Ellis.
2B: C-Boone. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Bass 1-3 (2 RBI); Records: Crittenden 8-2, Mayfield 2-9.
