DRAFFENVILLE — Down 9-5 after three innings, Christian County kept on going for seven runs over the final three innings for the 12-10 comeback win over Marshall County in high school softball on Tuesday. Karlee Crick, Kimberlyn-Gracie Harned and Tenley Gilbert collected three hits apiece for the Colonels. Harned’s single in the fifth brought the tying and go-ahead runs home for Christian. Presley Jezik had three RBI for the Marshals, who scored seven runs in the third.
Christian County 041 331 12 15 3
Marshall County 207 100 10 11 4
WP: Hancock. LP: Garland.
2B: C-Crick 2, Gilbert 2, Harned; M-Edwards 2, Elkins, Piercefield. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Winkler 2-4 (2 RBI), Adcock 1-3 (2 RBI), Crick 3-5 (2 RBI), Harned 3-3 (2 RBI), Gilbert 3-4 (RBI); M-Vasseur 2-4, Conner 2-4 (RBI), Edwards 2-3 (RBI), Jezik 2-2 (3 RBI). Records: Christian 9-3, Marshall 10-5.
Tilghman 10, Ballard 0 — Cristin Ware drove in three runs to help Paducah Tilghman snap a three-game losing streak with a six-inning win over Ballard Memorial. Trinity Parrish and Audreya White both got three hits for the Lady Tornado with Parrish also getting two RBI.
Ballard Memorial 000 000 0 2 2
Paducah Tilghman 331 111 10 16 0
WP: Scott. LP: McKinney
2B: T-Scott, Knox, Minter. 3B: T-Ware. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Ware 2-4 (3 RBI), White 3-4 (RBI), Minter 2-4 (2 RBI), Parrish 3-4 (2 RBI), Brown 2-2 (RBI). Records: Ballard 1-8, Tilghman 4-5.
Graves 6, Hickman 2 — At Mayfield, Bailey Wimsatt played a strong overall game as Graves County deal Hickman County just its second loss on the season. Wimsatt drove in four runs for the Eagles on two-RBI triples in both the third and fifth innings and struck out four for the win. Abbey Williams added three hits to the Graves tally.
Hickman County 101 000 0 2 7 3
Graves County 002 130 x 6 10 2
WP: Wimsatt. LP: Rose
2B: G-Myatt, Williams. 3B: G-Wimsatt 2. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Skaggs 2-3, Rose 2-4 (RBI), Critser 2-3; G-Williams 3-4, Wimsatt 2-4 (4 RBI), Myatt 2-3. Records: Hickman 10-2, Graves 5-3.
Carlisle 16, Fulton City 1 — At Bardwell, Rhianna Thomason knocked four runs in with two hits and struck out four Fulton City batters in three innings as Carlisle County took this First District matchup. Tori Burgess had three hits for the Comets.
Fulton City 100 1 3 4
Carlisle County 000 5(11)x 16 10 2
WP: Thomason. LP: Randal.
2B: C-Bogle, Jones. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Burgess 3-3 (RBI), Jones 1-3 (2 RBI), Thomason 2-2 (4 RBI), Shehorn 1-1 (2 RBI). Records: Fulton City 0-4, Carlisle 4-4.
Crittenden 7, Calloway 2 — At Murray, Jessie Potter capped the scoring for Crittenden County with a two-RBI single in the seventh against Calloway County. Ashlyn Hicks got three hits for the Rockets as she and the Lakers’ Kylie Stallings each hit a solo home run.
Crittenden County 002 030 2 7 9 1
Calloway County 000 100 1 2 2 1
WP: Boone. LP: Powers.
2B: CR-Long; CA-E. Grogan. 3B: none. HR: CR-Hicks (none on in 5th); CA-Stallings (none on in 7th). Top hitters: CR-Hicks 3-4 (RBI), Long 3-4 (RBI), Potter 1-3 (3 RBI), Smith 2-4 (RBI); CA-Records: Crittenden 3-4, Calloway 8-5.
In other softball games, Mayfield notched a 15-0 home win over Fulton County. Trigg County rolled 16-0 at Christian Fellowship. Caldwell County triumphed 21-0 at Dawson Springs.
BASEBALL
Marshall 13, Calloway 0 — At Draffenville, Marshall County got back on track and snapped its four-game losing streak with a five-inning win over Fourth District rival Calloway County. Parker Gibbs brought three runs in with a pair of singles. Evan Oakley got two RBI on a fourth inning double and struck out four Lakers for the victory.
Calloway County 010 00 1 2 2
Marshall County 411 7x 13 8 0
WP: Oakley. LP: Ray.
2B: M-Oakley, Ives. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Ives 2-3 (2 RBI), Oakley 1-3 (2 RBI), Davenport 1-2 (2 RBI), Gibbs 2-3 (3 RBI). Records: Calloway 7-5, Marshall 5-4.
Carlisle 16, Fulton City 0 — At Bardwell, Josh Newsome drove in three runs with two hits as Carlisle County romped over Fulton City the second night in a row. Carter Gibson got all the outs in the first two innings on strikeouts for the Comet win.
Fulton City 000 0 1 3
Carlisle County 97x 16 8 0
WP: Gibson. LP: Nichols
2B: C-Sasseen. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Davis 1-2 (2 RBI), Newsome 2-3 (3 RBI). Records: Fulton City 0-4, Carlisle 9-5.
Dawson Springs 7, Caldwell 6 — At Dawson Springs, With the bases loaded and one out, Landon Smiley hit a grounder to short for Dawson Springs. Caldwell County’s Carter Whittington committed an error there; allowing Smiley to reach first and both Bailey Hebron and Logan McKnight to score the tying and winning runs for the Panthers’ first victory of the season. Brady Holeman and Matthew Blackburn each had two RBI for the Tigers.
Caldwell County 100 500 0 6 6 6
Dawson Springs 010 031 2 7 7 2
WP: Dawson. LP: Smiley.
2B: D-Dawson, Davis, Pace. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Holeman 1-3 (2 RBI), Blackburn 1-4 (2 RBI); D-Dawson 2-4 (RBI), Smiley 0-4 (2 RBI). Records: Caldwell 3-6, Dawson Springs 1-3.
In other baseball games, Lake County, Tennessee, dominated Fulton County 16-0 in Tiptonville while Christian County topped Trigg County 6-1 in Cadiz.
VOLLEYBALL
BENTON, Ill. — Massac County pulled off the 25-19 and 25-23 road win over Benton on Tuesday. For the Patriots, Hailey Edwards made nine kills, Madison Hammonds got 32 digs, Abigail Martin scored 13 assists and Sydney Wilke served four aces.
