DAWSON SPRINGS — Calista Collins put up a big double-double for Lyon County with 30 points and 19 rebounds in a 72-35 romp over Dawson Springs in girls high school basketball action from Monday night. Gracie Harper led the Lady Panthers wiht 15 points.
... Trigg County was edged in a defensive struggle at Logan County 35-33. Marleigh Reynolds was the top Lady Wildcat with 13 points, as Adri Phillips was just behind with 11 points. ... Lauren Wring amassed 23 points for Livingston Central and Victoria Joiner grabbed seven rebounds, but the Lady Cardinals lost their Fifth District showdown with Crittenden County 51-35 in Smithland.
• On the boys front, Preston Turley put up 19 points for Crittenden County in a 60-54 triumph at Union County.
Gabe Mott wound up with 17 points for the Rockets as Preston Morgeson added 11. ... Graves County remained unbeaten in Third District play with a 75-46 triumph over Ballard Memorial at the Eagles Nest.
