The Murray State women’s basketball team entered Saturday’s game against SIUE shooting 46.4% from the floor on the season. However, the Racers just could not find consistent scoring against the Cougars and shot 27.9% en route to a 64-57 loss at the First Community Arena in Edwardsville.
Murray State (4-4, 1-2 Ohio Valley) started strong and led 15-12 after the first quarter. In the second and third however, the Racers went cold and were outscored 38-23. Murray State did outscore the Cougars 19-14 in the fourth, but a near eight-minute field goal drought to end the game put an end to any comeback attempt by the Racers.
The one bright spot offensively for the Racers was another excellent performance at the free throw line, where they went 21-for-23 on the day. Over the past two games, MSU has been impressive at the charity stripe shooting a combined 41-for-47, 87.2%.
Macey Turley led Murray State for the second consecutive game, this time with 18 points, while Katelyn Young followed with 13. Laci Hawthorne also had a solid day as she had team-highs of 12 rebounds and three assists to go along with six points, two blocks and a steal.
Tori Handley led SIUE (4-4, 1-2) with 14 points.
Murray State returns to action Monday at the CFSB Center in Murray to take on Morehead State at 1 p.m. on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
