Brood X of periodical cicadas was a big deal this spring, but only if you were in the right place.
Apparently, most of far western Kentucky was the wrong place. This was the year for a widespread brood of 17-year periodical cicadas to emerge, morph into adults and mate. Science tells us that billions of the insects bore out of the ground as mature nymphs, push out of their shells as winged adults, and then fly into the trees where they “sing” en masse by vibrating plates on their abdomens.
Whirring choruses of red-eyed cicadas in huge numbers, each like a little chainsaw calling for a mate, create a landscape-scale soundtrack that has been recorded at more than 100 decibels. Meanwhile, the ground can be littered by throngs of nymphs crawling around, cicadas emerging from nymphal casings, and the remnant empty shells left behind by those that already have taken wing.
But all this is like the realty game. It hinges on location, location, location. And from what I can gather, far western Kentucky was pretty much out of the loop on Brood X. Kentucky is one of the states which gets coverage from this brood — the insects in the ground here — but the presence of Brood X (10) cicadas here evidently is concentrated in north-central and northern Kentucky.
When nature assigns periodical cicadas to a state, they are not required to occupy the entire state. Insects do not care about borders.
I expected to see some fringe population presence here in the far west, but this hatch evaded me totally. I cannot speak for others in the region, but I have not seen one periodical cicada, much less throngs.
Recently, I have heard remarks from area folks who think they have heard Brood X presence, bugs grinding up in the trees. Instead, I think they have heard the old faithfuls.
Periodical cicadas, black with clear and red orange veined wings and bright red eyes, typically hatch in late April or May and last about six weeks. The hatch seemingly was delayed a few days because of cool weather slowing the warming of soil temperatures this year.
The spring-hatching periodicals typically are dying off by early June and are mostly gone by late June. Even late emergers seldom survive to July.
Meanwhile, there are annual cicadas that emerge in far more moderate numbers every year. These bugs as adults are about 1.5 inches long (a bit larger than periodicals), black and green on the body, and sporting clear wings hazed with greenish and black markings. They have black eyes.
Annuals are spread all over, living in the ground on the sap of tree roots, and emerging as mature nymphs to transform into adults pretty much wherever trees grow. Unlike periodical cicadas that spend 13 or 17 years in the ground as nymphs, annual cicadas of a few different species probably average only a couple of years of subterranean development before popping up to become adults.
Again, not mass hatchers like periodicals, the annuals are sometimes called “dog day cicadas” because they are most commonly experienced in the hottest part of summer, emerging most plentifully in July and August. These, with an adult lifespan of a few weeks, are abundant through September and seem to grow silent as they die off around the first of October.
However, I have regularly “observed” with my ears some early activity from the annuals. We are told to expect annual cicadas to start droning in July, but I routinely hear a few early-bird bugs whining in the trees during afternoons as early as mid-June.
These likely are lonely annual cicadas, because most of their kind do not start showing up until several days later. A very early annual cicada sings to attract a mate, but sadly, he may serenade a neighborhood in which there yet are not any other annuals.
Recent reports by folks hereabouts who think they are hearing periodical cicadas who somehow hatched in far western Kentucky could be correct, but odds are the droning insects up there in the branches are just some of the first green and black annuals to make it out of the dirt this year.
Some places certainly didn’t scrimp on Brood X periodicals. A recent report showed that the mass of the red-eyed singers was so dense in areas around Baltimore and Washington, D.C., that they showed up at treetop level on weather radar.
Here is far western Kentucky, we apparently missed our occasion with Brood X, but another time is coming with some other bugs. The next, more realistic shot at cicadas in a mass hatching is said to be coming in the spring of 2024 with the emergence of Brood XIX. That is Brood 19 for the Roman numerically challenged.
Much of far west Kentucky is in the wheelhouse of Brood XIX territory, according to the scientific mappers of such things. So, if you are here and you crave a mass outpouring of winged, droning insects, you may get your fill three springs from now.
Meanwhile, satisfy your hunger for the strains of fat bugs wiggling their belly membranes with afternoon and early morning concerts by our old faithful, every-summer annual cicadas. The music has begun.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
