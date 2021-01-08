If you have a sad, deposed natural Christmas tree lying in the garage or somewhere out the back door, maybe the best way to dispose of it is to rededicate it as habitat for fish or wild critters.
Natural evergreens that are free of lights, ornaments, tinsel, garlands or any other synthetic elements can be repurposed to become positive elements in the environment instead of holiday leftover trash.
There is a long history of anglers using leftover Christmas trees as fish attractors. The evergreen trees can be weighted and sunk in strategic places in lakes and ponds to provide cover for certain kinds of fish — especially bass and crappie — where the habitat builders can return later with intent to catch fish that are drawn to collect around the former Christmas icon.
The defunct decorative tree in a new submerged setting creates a link in the chain of life. It supports the growth of algae, which attracts and feeds minnows and other baitfish. Young fish of several game fish species also are attracted by algae and plankton varieties that flourish there, and larger game fish are drawn to the location both for the cover and to feed on the small fish that accumulate there.
It is a service to the fish, providing underwater shelter, but the cover has a concentrating effect, allowing fishermen to better their odds by fishing where it is likely more fishing will be hanging out.
Even a single Christmas tree can spice up a fishing spot, but two, three or more trees can be more effective. An angler might check out his entire neighborhood to help others unload their natural trees while helping himself add more fodder to his fish attractor or multiple attractors.
Other brush or tree limbs, of course, can be added to improve the final product. A mix of evergreen and hardwoods is just dandy. Some fish attractor builders improvise and utilize scrap lumber and/or PVC pipe to build more elaborate concentrators of sport fish.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources maintains a program of Christmas tree collection to covert the remnant natural décor into fish attractors at many public waters across the state each year. Subsequently, the KDFWR maintains a map of Kentucky public fishing waters, showing locations of agency-placed fish attractors that can be utilized by anglers. The map is posted on the agency’s website, www.fw.ky.gov.
There are more than two dozen locations across the state where natural evergreens, cast-off Christmas trees from which all decorations have been removed, can be dropped off for use in building public fish attractors. In past years, the KDFWR has collected and converted about 4,500 Christmas trees into fish habitat.
For our area of far western Kentucky, the wrinkle here is there are no local collection points for the program this year.
KDFWR staffers in the Western District continue to do fish habitat/attractor projects, especially on the huge waters of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. Yet, it seems that the fishery pros here are more inclined to work with other materials than former Christmas trees, perhaps because of the longer life span of hardwoods, PVC, etc.
In this respect, Christmas trees as fish attractors may not be as enduring. But if Christmas trees are what you have got and fish attractors are what you want, making the logical conversion can be considered a win-win project.
If your concerns are more focused above the water line, your ousted Christmas tree can benefit wildlife on dry land. A natural tree — with decorations removed, of course — can be placed in an odd corner of the yard to provide a shelter spot for songbirds. It could be particularly helpful to birds if there is a shortage of other shrub or evergreen cover.
Even in a more natural area, a woods edge or field, one or more post-holiday Christmas trees can be used alone or piled in with other branches and waste wood to create a brush pile that will provide cover from predators for rabbits and other small critters.
Whether it is for aquatic or terrestrial placement, yesterday’s greenery décor could be tomorrow’s habitat.
• Kentucky’s mourning dove hunting season for 2020-21 concludes at the end of shooting hours Sunday.
Few hunters utilize dove harvest options at this time of year, but today through Sunday are days 88, 89 and 90 of a generous, three-segment season. Most hunting takes place on or soon after the traditional Sept. 1 opening day.
The 90 days of hunting are spread over segments that this year were Sept. 1-Oct. 26, Nov. 26-Dec. 6 and Dec. 19-Jan. 10. Early in the season, especially in the first two to three weeks of the first segment, dove hunts typically are communal shoots of several or dozens of hunters gathered at prepared fields to which late summer doves flock to feed.
If there is any dove hunting going on during these final days of the season (and there might not be), it likely amounts to a very few, perhaps solo hunters staking out fields with remnant waste grain at which scattered late-migrant doves from northern habitats find profitable picking.
After Sunday’s final session, dove hunting closes in Kentucky until another steamy late summer opening day Sept. 1.
• Waterfowl hunters, anglers and others on Kentucky Lake nowadays should anticipate limited access to parts of Sledd Creek, Pisgah, Smith, Ledbetter Creek and Vickers bays from time to time.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources staffers are conducting experiments with Asian carp harvest techniques that involve removing debris on the lake bottom in 300 feet by 500 feet test areas in each bay, followed by seining within the limited test areas.
The test areas, marked with buoys in the bays, on shown on maps on the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov under headers for Fishing and Asian Carp Information.
KDFWR Fisheries Division spokesmen say test area debris removal and experimental carp harvesting will occur in the bays at various times through early March. For the duration of waterfowl hunting seasons, work in relation to the experiments will be restricted to weekdays.
For more information or questions, phone 270-759-5295.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors editor.
