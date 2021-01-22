Registration is underway for the Paducah Chiefs Little League. The goals of this league are for youth to learn the basic skills of the sport, show improvement throughout the season, and have fun. The league is held at the Noble Park Ball Fields. This league is sanctioned with Little League International and District 1 within Kentucky.
Paducah Chiefs Little League offers Tee Ball (ages 4-6), Minor League Baseball (ages 7-9), Minor League Softball (ages 7-9), Major League Baseball (ages 10-12) and Major League Softball (ages 10-12). Players will be assigned teams and provided a uniform for games.
Practices will start the week of April 12 with the season through late May for Tee Ball and early June for both Minor and Major leagues. A preseason clinic will be held at the Noble Park ball fields on March 4 for all registered participants. The clinic for Tee Ball will be at 5:30 p.m. with the clinic for Minor League and Major League at 7 p.m.
Coaches are volunteers so all parents are asked to consider coaching. The registration fee is $35 per child for Tee Ball and $40 per child for Minor and Major League Baseball and Minor and Major League Softball. The registration deadline is March 4. A 10% multi-child discount is available.
The Paducah Parks & Recreation office is currently closed to the public. However, you can register by calling the office at 270-444-8508 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or register online at www.paducahky.gov/registration.
