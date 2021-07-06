The long holiday weekend saw the Paducah Chiefs end their eight-game losing streak and win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Paducah beat Owensboro (11-1) and Franklin (15-7) on Friday and Saturday nights at home before falling 8-1 Sunday night at Hoptown. The Chiefs remained in fifth place in the Ohio Valley League’s South Division with a 5-20 season record, 3 1/2 games behind fourth-place Franklin (8-16).
Chiefs 11, RiverDawgs 1
The Chiefs snapped an eight-game losing streak, thanks to a six-run third inning and a superb complete-game pitching effort by Carter Park in a mercy-rule win over Owensboro on Friday at Brooks Stadium.
Paducah had taken a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Riley Hawthorne doubled and scored on Bailey Reed’s single. Reed came up big again during the decisive third inning, plating two runs on a single as the Chiefs sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six times on five hits and two errors for a 7-0 lead.
The Chiefs added three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Brant Brown’s two-run single.
Meanwhile, Park took a one-hitter and 10-0 lead into the seventh inning but was touched for an unearned run in the frame to delay the 10-run mercy rule taking effect. But Paducah answered in the bottom of the seventh, as Brown doubled with one out, and two batters later, Adam Brian singled with Brown sliding safely home as the catcher dropped the ball during the play at the plate, ending the game with the 10-run margin restored.
Park (1-0) finished with a two-hitter, allowing two walks. He struck out five. Brian and Brown (two doubles) each had three hits, as Paducah finished with 15 hits as a team. Reed led the Chiefs with three RBI.
Chiefs 15, Duelers 7
Paducah bats erupted for the second straight game, banging out a season-high 17 safeties against Franklin on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
After spotting Franklin two first-inning runs, the Chiefs answered when Cade Sammons reached base on an error, stole second and scored on Brant Brown’s single.
For the second straight night, Paducah put the game away after plating six runs in the third inning.
Sam Fagan opened the inning with a walk, and Ja’lil Akbar followed with a bunt single. Sammons sent both of them home with a triple, giving Paducah a 3-2 lead. After Brown and Adam Brian each walked to load the bases, Brandon Hager doubled in two more runs, giving Paducah a 5-2 advantage. Riley Hawthorne followed with a two-run single, making it 7-2 before the Duelers could stop the onslaught.
Franklin plated a pair of runs in the fourth inning but could get no closer, as the Chiefs tallied four times in each of the next two innings to stay safely ahead.
Hawthorne and Sammons (four runs) each finished with three hits for the Chiefs, while Akbar, Brian, Hager and Cade Rogers had two apiece. Hawthorne and Brian each drove in three runs.
Jacob Ehling, the second of four Paducah pitchers, earned the win in his first appearance of the season, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings. Ryan White and Will Gross each tossed a scoreless inning to close the contest. Chiefs starter Jacob Kisting allowed five runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings.
Hoppers 8, Chiefs 1
Arlon Butts and two relievers held Paducah to five hits, as Hoptown shut down the Chiefs at Christian County High School in Hopkinsville on Sunday.
Butts (2-1) scattered four hits and allowed one unearned run over six innings with one walk and two strikeouts, as the Hoppers improved to 13-11 for the season.
Hoptown broke the game open in the fifth inning. Already ahead 1-0, the Hoppers scored three times against Chiefs starter Mason Malone on a ground out and RBI-singles from Alex Gonzales and Zayd Brannigan for a 4-0 edge. Gonzales drove in two more runs with a sixth-inning single, as the Hoppers scored four times to take an 8-0 lead.
Paducah scored its run in the sixth, when Brant Brown doubled and scored on an error off the bat of Ben Higdon.
Malone (0-3) allowed 10 hits, four walks and all eight runs in 5 1/3 innings. Billy Johnston tossed 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief.
