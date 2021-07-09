Brandon Hager drove in three runs and the pitching did the rest, as the Paducah Chiefs downed the Madisonville Miners 9-2 in Ohio Valley League action Thursday night in Madisonville.
Carter Park (2-0) allowed two unearned runs over seven innings, and Billy Johnston tossed two shutout frames to close out the Chiefs’ victory.
Park allowed five hits and a walk. He struck out six.
Meanwhile, Hager tied the game at 2 with an RBI-single in the third inning, before Mikey Mylott put Paducah ahead to stay with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
The Chiefs (7-21) effectively put the game away with a five-run sixth inning, capped by Hager’s two-run double.
Hager finished with three of the Chiefs’ 11 hits and increased his season batting average to .413, second in the OVL.
Reed Latimer’s two-run homer had given the Miners (8-19) a quick lead in the first inning.
Paducah played at Fulton on Friday night before it hosts Full Count on Saturday (6:30 p.m.), the start of a seven-game homestand.
• The Chiefs will host a kids skills camp from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Budding baseball players ages 8-12 are invited to attend this free camp.
