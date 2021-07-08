Brant Brown and Ja’lil Akbar combined for eight RBI and Corbin Hayden struck out 12 as the Paducah Chiefs beat the Franklin Duelers 13-4 Tuesday night at Franklin.
Paducah (6-20) took the lead to stay with a run in the second inning and added four in the fourth, highlighted by RBI singles from Ben Higdon and Cade Simmons.
With the Chiefs ahead 6-1 and bases loaded in the sixth, Brown lofted a fly ball over the right-field wall for a grand slam and 10-1 lead.
He added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Akbar had a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a two-run double in the ninth.
Meanwhile, Hayden (1-2) took an 11-1 lead into the eighth inning but after the first two Duelers reached base prior to a fielder’s choice, Ben Higdon relieved and finished the game.
Hayden (1-2) allowed four hits, three walks and two runs in 71/3 innings.
It was the Chiefs’ fourth win in as many contests against Franklin (9-17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.