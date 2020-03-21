Lance Freeman of Murray and a Lyon County native is The Bass Federation’s top boater after winning the amateur fishing organization’s recent 2020 Federation National Championship on the Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees at Grove, Oklahoma.
Freeman topped all boaters among a field of more than 100 qualified anglers to earn the tour’s champion title and prize package of a Ranger boat, equipment, tournament entry fees, and cash valued at $125,000. A part of the winnings is entry in the FLW Series Championship, a reserved slot into the 2021 FLW Pro Circuit and a berth in the 2020 BFL All-American.
Fishing on Grand Lake, Freeman scored three five-bass limits over three days. His daily catches were 14 pounds, 14 ounces, 19-8 and 19-15, adding to a total of 15 bass weighing 54-5. But those were just the ones he was allowed to weigh within his limits.
On the tournament’s concluding day, when he brought in his best catch, Freeman and his co-angler partner for the session had filled their limits by 9 a.m. Seemingly at the right places at the right times, they continued to catch and cull bass to boost their catch weights the rest of the day.
Freeman put a crowning touch on his limit, culling once more with a bass weighing more than 6 pounds that he caught on the last cast of the day.
A former Eddyville area resident, Freeman grew up fishing on Lake Barkley. At 11, he started fishing tournaments in TBF’s junior program. In 2011, when a junior at Lyon County High School, Freeman won the Bassmaster Junior World Championship at Monroe, Louisiana.
His recent championship coup is the grown-up version of what he pulled off nine years ago.
• As wild turkeys grow closer to the upswing of their breeding season, the toms begin gobbling with frequency and fervor, and that’s OK for them.
But under penalty of law, people should not. Neither should they yelp, purr or otherwise vocalize like either gobbler or hen turkeys. Not for now, at least.
Turkeys talk it up as the advance of March brings on the mating and nesting period for the big birds. That cycle is the basis of scheduling Kentucky’s spring turkey hunting seasons. The two-day youth hunt is April 4-5 and the regular spring gobbler hunting season opens April 18 and continues through May 10.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers don’t want man-made calling jading the real turkeys before the hunting season. Calling gobblers, especially with calls that suggest lovelorn hen turkeys, is an integral part of spring turkey hunting. Managers don’t want people out there “crying wolf” in a turkey fashion before the season to educate the birds to be more discerning and avoid those calls that might be ingenuine.
Gobblers learn fast enough during the hunting season.
Because of that, there is an actual regulation prohibiting anyone from mimicking turkey sounds beginning March 1 until the youth turkey season, and after the youth hunting up to the opening of the regular spring season.
You can practice your calling at home, of course, but the prohibition on making those facsimile turkey sounds applies to anywhere that wild turkeys are reasonably expected to be.
That doesn’t mean that hunters that seek to scout for hunting locations and figure where turkeys are doing business are totally out of luck. The regulation against preseason turkey calling does exempt the use of “locator” calls not based on turkey sounds.
Locator calls are typically based on owl, crow, coyote or pileated woodpecker sounds. They are intended to provoke what are termed shock gobble responses from tom turkeys, reaction gobbles. The locator calls don’t attract turkeys, but they may cause them to give away where they are at any given time.
Another regulation designed to minimize complications for the turkey season is one that prohibits feeding wildlife away from homes March 1-May 31. The rule is aimed at feeding wildlife with grain, seeds or manufactured feed is areas away from the immediate area of human residences.
Turkey hunting over corn or other grain, anything that would attract them, is termed hunting over bait, and that’s quite illegal. Managers want the no-feed law to prevent illegal turkey hunting over bait from having the possible cover of well-intended wildlife feeding.
The temporary ban on wildlife feeding (and again, it doesn’t apply to backyard birdfeeders, etc.) also exempts legitimate agricultural practices, planted food plots and even wildlife feeding in municipal areas where hunting is prohibited.
• Hunters haven’t heard about the application period for Land Between the Lakes quota turkey hunts this year because there won’t be any. The spring turkey season in the LBL will be open to all — no drawing involved.
U.S. Forest Service managers this year are responding to prompting by numbers of hunters to schedule a purely non-quota spring gobbler hunt, one that doesn’t require advance application and being drawn in a computer lottery to participate.
Managers this year offer a spring turkey season of April 18-May 1 in the federal recreation area. It’s open to any legal hunter with an appropriate state license and turkey permit as well as an LBL Hunter Use Permit. It does not require a quota hunt permit awarded to a limited number of hunters from a drawing.
The open hunt scheduled this year, perhaps this year only, provides all LBL hunters the chance at an “opening day experience” by not restricting them to post-quota hunt opportunities.
The change gives more hunters the opportunity to hunt “fresh, uneducated birds,” an LBL spokesman said.
Full information on this year’s open LBL turkey hunts is available on the website www.landbetweenthelakes.us under headings of See and Do, Outdoor Recreation and Hunting.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
