Community Christian Academy didn’t field a baseball team last season.
It looked bleak this offseason, too, before a late push gave the Warriors 14 players heading into the 2020 campaign, under first-year coach Caleb Stonecipher.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the sports world into an indefinite hiatus, CCA included.
“It was unexpected, but I thought it was really fun,” said infielder/pitcher Jordon Wilkerson, one of two returning players from the last Warriors team to play two seasons ago. “I didn’t think we were going to have enough people for a team.”
With such a young team — no seniors, and only one junior (Wilkerson) — there was certainly work cut out for the Warriors.
“We were starting to get fielding down and getting the gist of playing (new) positions and getting our positions set,” Wilkerson said. “We have a lot of newer people who haven’t played much. That was a little different.”
One of those newer players is freshman utilityman Tyson Winsett — the younger brother of former McCracken County basketball standout Trevor Winsett.
He said the Warriors, who play against McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary in the Second District, have tempered their expectations based on the circumstances.
“We’re still taking it seriously, to where we’re trying to be competitive and win games, but it’s more about going out there and having fun being a team and building a bond as a team,” Winsett said.
Freshman middle infielder Jamison Smith is the other returner from two years ago, when he was a seventh-grader.
“It’s a good opportunity, again,” Smith said. “We’re a young team this year. So, if we get involved, we can get better as we get older and play more as a team together.”
Of course, with the stoppage, there’s been an adjustment for the Warriors, where things have had to get done on their own time.
It helps that most of the team had just finished basketball season and was in fairly good shape heading into the spring.
“I’m throwing and I’m working out,” Smith said. “I’ve thrown outside. I’m hitting weighted balls and stuff like that.”
For Stonecipher, a McCracken County High School graduate who is wrapping up his senior year as a student at Kentucky Wesleyan College, there was a thought that CCA might turn some heads this year.
“It was about a week before we had to get our team in (filed to the KHSAA) and we finally had enough,” Stonecipher said. “We had 11 players sign up and we said we’d give it a try. Then, we picked up two or three really good players, probably our best players, after we started practicing a few times. We were going to end up winning a few games.”
