Matt McMahon moved into third place for career wins among Murray State men’s basketball coaches Friday, as the Racers scored an 80-60 victory over Southeast Missouri at the CFSB Center in Murray.
McMahon’s 120 wins in six seasons at Murray State pushed him past Ron Greene, who won 119 games for the Racers from 1978-85. McMahon’s career mark of 120-60 produces a winning percentage of .668, which is also third among MSU coaches who served in six or more seasons.
“It’s not anything I’d really thought about, but I do know it’s something that when we look back years from now will mean an awful lot to me and my family,” McMahon said. “I’m just so appreciative of all the great players we’ve had the privilege to coach. Our coaching staff, they’ve been terrific. All the support from our administration and fans. It could go on and on with the thank yous. …
“I’m really thankful and it’s definitely a privilege to get to coach at a great place like Murray State.”
The Racers moved above the break-even mark in total record (10-9) and evened their mark in the Ohio Valley Conference at 7-7. The game was moved back a day after wintry weather hit the region on Wednesday. The Friday win over SEMO means the Racers will play in back-to-back days as UT Martin comes to town at 7:30 tonight. MSU also has a makeup road game at SIUE at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Chico Carter Jr. scored 22 points, after he set his career-high of 23 points last Saturday at Eastern Kentucky. Carter was 9-for-13 from the field including 4-for-5 from the 3-point line. KJ Williams added 17 points to go with seven rebounds, while Tevin Brown flirted with a triple-double on 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
The Racers took their first double-digit lead with 6:32 left in the first half on a layup by Williams to make it 26-15. MSU finished the first half on a 9-2 run to lead 42-30.
SEMO got as close as 10 points with 9:03 left in the game. With 5:24 left, Brown found Carter for his 18th 3-pointer in his last 29 attempts over his last five games. Carter’s three put MSU ahead 71-53.
Justice Hill hit a 3-pointer and Brown a pair of free throws to make it a 21-point lead 76-55 with 4:23 remaining.
After SEMO scored the first basket of the game, the Racers never trailed after Carter made a 3-pointer just 2:40 into the contest.
The Racers scored 36 points in the paint and 17 points on fast breaks.
Jordan Love led the Redhawks (7-13, 5-9) with 11 points.
MSU 80, SEMO 60
SE MISSOURI (7-13) — Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Akenten 2-6 0-0 5, Harris 1-7 0-0 2, Nicholas 2-5 2-3 6, Reed 3-8 0-0 8, Love 3-8 4-4 11, Agnew 3-7 2-6 8, Branson 2-2 0-0 6, Russell 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 5-9 0-0 10, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Morrison 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 8-13 60.
MURRAY ST. (10-9) — Robinson 3-7 0-0 6, Williams 7-10 3-3 17, Bostick 0-1 1-2 1, Brown 5-10 2-2 15, Carter 9-13 0-0 22, Hill 2-4 0-0 5, Gilmore 3-4 1-2 7, McMullen 1-2 1-3 3, D.Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Sivills 0-0 0-0 0, Kirby 0-0 1-2 1, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Whitley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-53 9-14 80.
Halftime—Murray St. 42-30. 3-Point Goals—SE Missouri 6-22 (Branson 2-2, Reed 2-6, Love 1-2, Akenten 1-5, Russell 0-1, Nicholas 0-2, Harris 0-4), Murray St. 9-19 (Carter 4-5, Brown 3-7, D.Smith 1-1, Hill 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Williams 0-2). Rebounds—SE Missouri 29 (Love, Agnew 5), Murray St. 29 (Williams, Brown 7). Assists—SE Missouri 8 (Nicholas 3), Murray St. 16 (Brown 9). Total Fouls—SE Missouri 10, Murray St. 12. A—1,252 (8,602).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.