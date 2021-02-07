Murray State ended its all-time regular-season series with Eastern Kentucky as an Ohio Valley Conference rival on a high note Saturday with a 76-64 triumph at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
The Colonels recently announced their plan to leave the OVC after this season for the ASUN Conference.
The Racers (9-9) improved to 6-7 in the OVC and split the Death Valley trip after losing at Morehead State Thursday night.
MSU sophomore Chico Carter Jr. hit 9-of-14 shots from the field including 3-of-6 from the 3-point line for a career high 23 points. KJ Williams added 18 points to go with nine rebounds, while Tevin Brown had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Wendell Green Jr. recorded 24 points and eight assists for the Colonels (14-4, 8-3). Tre King added 17 points and three blocks.
The Racers closed the first half on an 11-2 run in the final 4:40 punctuated by a pair of Devin Gilmore dunks that produced a 39-30 MSU lead at the half. Williams gave the Racers their largest lead of the game by scoring the first basket of the second half to make it 41-30.
After EKU got to within four with 13:40 remaining, the Racers responded with a 16-3 run capped by Brown’s 3-pointer with 7:01 left to put the Racers in front of the Colonels 67-52.
MSU put together one of its best defensive efforts of the season in holding Eastern to 26-for-62 from the field (42%) and 6-for-24 from the 3-point line (25%). It all added up to throttling an EKU offense that came in scoring 81.4 points per game in 12 OVC games.
MSU shot 53% on 28-of-53 accuracy from the floor including 35% from the 3-point line (7-of-20).
Monday’s scheduled Racer game at SIUE has been pushed back to Feb. 15, so the Racers will host Southeast Missouri and UT Martin this week at the CFSB Center. The Thursday and Saturday games are each doubleheader days at The Bank with the women’s game tip at 4:30 p.m. and the men’s at 7:30 p.m.
MURRAY ST. (9-9) — Robinson 3-5 4-4 10, Williams 8-14 2-3 18, Bostick 1-2 0-2 3, T.Brown 4-10 2-4 13, Carter 9-14 2-2 23, Hill 0-3 0-0 0, Gilmore 3-4 1-2 7, Sivills 0-0 2-2 2, Whitley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 13-19 76.
E. KENTUCKY (14-4) — King 7-18 3-4 17, Moreno 5-8 0-0 13, Green 10-16 3-6 24, Lewis 1-7 0-0 2, Robb 2-9 0-0 6, Blanton 0-3 0-0 0, Hobbs 1-1 0-0 2, Balogun 0-0 0-0 0, Broughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 6-10 64.
Halftime—Murray St. 39-30. 3-Point Goals—Murray St. 7-20 (Carter 3-6, T.Brown 3-7, Bostick 1-1, Whitley 0-1, Hill 0-2, Williams 0-3), E. Kentucky 6-24 (Moreno 3-6, Robb 2-6, Green 1-5, Lewis 0-2, King 0-5). Fouled Out—Hill. Rebounds—Murray St. 36 (T.Brown 10), E. Kentucky 31 (Lewis 7). Assists—Murray St. 18 (T.Brown, Hill 5), E. Kentucky 12 (Green 8). Total Fouls—Murray St. 17, E. Kentucky 17. A—887 (6,500).
