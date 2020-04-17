Big, shiny-hiney bees won’t eat your domicile, yet they might want to bore holes in it.
This time of year, carpenter bees have been and are emerging from hibernation. You may see some of these varmints buzzing around your home, sort of inquisitive like they’re looking for something. They are.
People confuse carpenter bees with bumblebees, but they are different animals. Both are relatively fat insects, about an inch in length. Both are black and yellow with smoky, transparent wings, so the identity problem is understandable.
A carpenter bee, however, has an abdomen, the fat butt section, that is glossy black. Its yellowish segment is farther forward, the thorax. The bumblebee, meanwhile, has more yellow all over, including an abdomen fuzzy with tiny hairs and yellow-black striped.
That bumblebee is a social critter that lives in a colony, usually a nest in the ground with dozens of its kin. The carpenter bee, however, is a solitary bee that nests in a little hole bored into wood. And therein lies our problem with carpenter bees.
Adult bees appearing presently are getting on with the business of procreation. During these warming weeks of spring, carpenter bees are meeting up to mate. Then, females get serious about excavating tunnels in wood in which each lady bee lays eggs to seed the next generation.
In pre-people times, no doubt carpenter bees found all the nesting facilities they needed in trees. Now, however, the bees seem to be spoiled with the option of lumber used in houses, garages and outbuildings.
Carpenter bees don’t like boring into painted surfaces, so most finishes on wood in homes is a deterrent. But raw lumber more often found in garages, sheds and other utility structures is a perfect attractant to a lady bee in search of a nesting spot.
The female uses her mouthparts to gnaw into the wood, cutting a nearly perfect circular hole of about one-half-inch in diameter. She doesn’t eat the wood but rather lets the chips fall where they may. Indeed, a little pile of sawdust in a garage or shed is usually a clue that straight overhead there is a hole in which a carpenter bee is actively tunneling.
The boring bee cuts in a couple of inches and then make a 90-degree turn. From there, she tunnels in another 5-6 inches to complete her new nursery chamber. Other bees reuse old nest tunnels. In this instance, the initial boring is usually extended a few more inches deeper into the wood.
You can imagine from this that a new tunnel is only minor damage to a stud or rafter in a building. Yet, when several carpenter bees invade a structure, and when old tunnels are bored deeper into 2x4s and 2x6s, in time the insect cuttings can begin to sap the strength of the framing.
The mama carpenter bee starts at the back of the tunnel and constructs individual chambers, depositing in each an egg and a dab of flower pollen that will later feed the larva that hatches inside. To complete the chamber, she walls it off with regurgitated wood pulp, the closure of one chamber forming the wall with which to start the next chamber.
A female may build up to nine egg chambers in the nesting tunnel, but five or six is routine. The eggs hatch, larvae grow and new carpenter bees emerge in mid to late summer.
We’re not up to our ears in carpenter bees because they’re short-lived. Even those that avoid accidental fates survive only about a year. The newly hatched young go back to a nest tunnel to hibernate in winter, and they are one-time breeders come spring.
Males die soon after mating, and the egg-laying females last only a little longer.
Having carpenter bees about can be scary because, well, they are whopping big bees. And when you move into territory where they’re trying to do business, the males especially will confront you. It’s intimidating — and it’s supposed to be — when a male buzzes you, sometimes hovering right in your face. They understand where your eyes are.
But aggressive male carpenter bees can’t sting you. They have no stinger, no venom and no way to hurt you. They’re all bluff.
The female bee, the one that’s doing the tunnel boring, does have a stinger and is capable of inflicting pain that, I suppose, is comparable to what a bumblebee can render, but she is not so inclined. Female carpenter bees — living solitary, remember — don’t guard their nest like social, colony-living bees or wasps do.
You almost must take a female carpenter bee in hand before inducing it to sting. I’ve been hit with multiple punishments by all kinds of bees, wasps and yellowjackets, but I’ve never met a carpenter bee sting. And I’ve messed with them lots.
The best way to avoid carpenter bee damage is to paint raw wood. Next best is to eliminate them bee by bee. A sporting way to do it is with a badminton racquet. Probably more effective is insecticide sprayed into the nest tunnels.
To eliminate re-use of tunnels, plug each with a glue-coated dowel rod or a plug of aluminum foil followed by caulking.
I like carpenter bees fine if they’ll stick to the trees for their boring. Of course, they won’t.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.