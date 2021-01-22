“So, would you mind so much if, when I caught you not looking, I fluttered into your garage and started building a nest to raise a family there?
“I’ll haul in enough dry leaves, twigs and grasses to fill up one of your old work boots or that neglected motorcycle helmet. That should serve nicely to house a pocket into which to lay eggs and hatch out an early spring brood.
“Of course, we’ll maneuver around in the rafters and liberally poop on you new SUV, and any time you have the gall to enter your own garage, we’ll chirp angrily until we scare you away with our fury.”
If you could talk to a Carolina wren, these are some of the things it might discuss in coming weeks. Late winter, these native songbirds start making preparation for the spring nesting period, and your facilities could be of interest to them.
This species is a year-round resident of our region, locally a non-migrant that nonetheless stays a little under the radar. They are present right now, but as a small bird lacking dramatic colors, these wrens do not draw the notice of, say, flashy cardinals during the Kentucky winter.
The Carolina wren is only a bit over 5 inches long, including a relatively long tail trailing its portly body. The thin beak also is longish in relation to the body for poking around in leaves and other ground debris to catch insects and spiders that are the primary foods of Carolina wrens.
Colors are handsome if not bright. These birds are chestnut brown on the upper body and a lighter tan below. The wrens have an off-white eyebrow stripe over each eye. There are small black bars on the otherwise rusty brown wings and tail.
The fastest identifier for me is usually body positioning. A Carolina wren, especially when feeding on the ground, often cocks its tail upward at a sharp angle. This seems to me to be a clear “wren-ish” posture.
Carolina wrens, far from being linked just to North and South Carolinas, range over most of the eastern United States. Only the northern extremes have not been suitable for them, but milder winters in recent years have seen the species range expanding in that direction, too.
Habitats range from wetlands to upland woodlands, but a common thread is that Carolina wrens thrive where there is brush, tangles of vines, heavy forest understory, regenerating fields along forest edge, fallen treetops — lots of thick stuff.
They do business by walking, hopping and flittering around on the ground, probing through shady cover for various bugs. They will scoot around on tree trunks, too, but their foraging and flight typically is at a lower level. They spend little time in the crowns of trees.
Carolina wrens pair up, male and female, and hang together year-round. They don’t wander over a large area, so therefore they are rather territorial about the ground that they do cover and to which they maintain claim over other Carolina wrens.
Males in particular are quite vocal. They make a single-note trill that is repeated often, a sound that is recognizable once you have seen the wren making the call so you can associate the two. A multi-syllable call also common to Carolina wrens is a repeated thing that has been identified as “tea-kettle, tea-kettle,” etc.
In late winter, a pair of the wrens begins to ready for the coming breeding season and the production of 1-3 broods of youngsters that they might hatch and rear. That calls for finding some sort of cavity, usually 3 to 6 feet off the ground, in which to construct a nest.
The nest cavity might be in a stump or dead tree, but the birds are adaptable and will go for a sheltered spot in a brush pile or a tangle of sawbriar or other vines in a thicket when they must.
The sometimes problem of a shortage of natural nesting cavities is one reason that Carolina wrens step right up and make use of human facilities where they are available. The birds make a pretty good living where there are residential areas flanked by brushy woodlots and other woolly growth. Those human elements there can provide comfy nesting, too.
Carolina wrens are famed for occupying open garages, carports, outbuildings and even the exteriors of main human residences where make-do cavities exist. Nests of wild and free-lanced materials show up in mailboxes, the eaves of framed buildings, in flowerpots, in the open pockets of old coats, shoes and shoeboxes, coffee cans, in wreaths hanging on porches — almost anything that could enclose or support a ball of material into which a nest can be constructed.
Just give the wrens a space, a little shelter from weather and access to it, and a nest can shape up there over a matter of several days. If it is in the garage, better protected from possible predators, that suits the feisty birds even more.
If you elect to live with nesting Carolina wrens, however, allow for both territoriality and their parental protection of their nesting site. They will not attack, but they will not honor your claim to the property.
Carolina wrens will say terrible things to you in your own habitat when they claim the same.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
