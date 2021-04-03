MAYFIELD — Trailing 4-0, Mayfield rebounded nicely and defeated Bradford, Tennessee, 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Junior right-hander Reed Swindler picked up the Cardinals’ first win of the season. He tossed two and two-thirds innings; giving up just one run on three hits with four strikeouts.
Swindler came in to relieve junior right handed pitcher Ben Gloyd, who ran into a few problems early by giving up four runs on five hits with four walks and one strikeout through four and one-third innings.
Where Gloyd lacked on the mound he made up for at the plate as he launched a two-run blast to deep left field in the bottom of the fifth to help put the Cardinals on the board and cut the Red Devils’ lead to 4-2.
Bradford would get one run back in the top half of the sixth to lead 5-2 late as Mayfield continued to work on a comeback.
An RBI double from Swindler and a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth moved the Cardinals closer as they trailed 5-4 heading into the final inning of action.
Following a scoreless top half, the Cardinals got off on the right foot to open the bottom of the seventh as the Red Devils walked the bases loaded despite two pitching changes.
With the game tied 5-5, Gloyd raced home from third base on a passed ball, giving the Cardinals the 6-5 walk-off win over Bradford.
Following the come from behind victory, Gloyd said it was nice to see youth step up in big moments in the Cardinals’ first win.
“That’s a good first win for us,” Gloyd said. “We’re a really young team so we’re throwing a lot of kids out here who don’t have much experience so I think we showed a lot of resiliency by being down early and coming back to win. A lot of young guys stepped up and made big plays so I think we have a bright future and a good season ahead of us.”
2B: Swindler; HR: Gloyd; TB: Gloyd 4, Swindler 2, E. Kemp, Sims, Morris; HBP: Sims; SB: Collins 2, E. Kemp, Darnall, Morris; CS: Sims; E: E. Kemp 3, L. Kemp, Gloyd
In its second game of the day, Mayfield fell to Carlisle County 12-4.
Truman Davis and Blake Elder led the way offensively for the Comets. Davis went 3-for-3 with two RBI and one walk while Elder went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and one walk.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jarren Bruer picked up the win for Carlisle; throwing two and two-thirds scoreless innings and surrendering just three hits and one walk while striking out three.
Mayfield fell behind 7-1 early but battled back late to make things interesting. The Cardinals plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth despite leaving the bases loaded, cutting their deficit to 10-4 heading into the seventh inning.
The Comets would add two runs in the top of the seventh and close things out in the Cardinals’ home half to secure the victory. The Comets wrapped up their day with a 10-0 triumph over Bradford.
The Cardinals will be back in action Monday night as they travel to Murray to take on Calloway County for a 5:30 start. Carlisle will also play next on Monday night by facing Paducah Tilghman at Brooks Stadium with a 6:30 first pitch.
