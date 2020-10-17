LA CENTER — In one quarter, Ballard Memorial did outscore Mayfield, but that was in the fourth when it was much too little and way too late.
Two weeks after edging district rival Caldwell County by one point and seven days after their 15th consecutive win over long-time rival Paducah Tilghman, the Cardinals kept right on going and crushed Ballard Memorial, another team in the First District of Class 2A, 68-8 at Bomber Field on Friday night.
The Bombers had the first possession of the game but went three-and-out and were forced to punt. Ballard got the kick off, but Tre Barnes took the ball and rumbled all the way to the Bomber 5. Two short runs later, Barnes reached the end zone for a touchdown just three-and-a-half minutes in. Lincoln Suiter made the first of eight consecutive extra-point kicks for a 7-0 lead.
Ballard got the ball back but fumbled it quickly back to the Cards. Zane Cartwright upheld the Mayfield tradition of a quick pass after a turnover with a 30-yard touchdown toss to David Coles. These would be all the points the Cardinals would need and the night was young.
The Bombers had several punts blocked in their loss at Marshall County just over two weeks ago and Mayfield soon got its hands on a Ballard boot on their 14. James Topp needed just one run from there for the third Cardinal touchdown. Ballard also fumbled a kickoff on their 30, from where Trey Murrell ran for the fourth Mayfield score.
As the opening quarter wound down, the Cardinals got the points needed for the running clock. Barnes made his second three-yard scoring sprint and Cartwright completed his second touchdown pass, this time to Gavin Jackson, just before the horn sounded.
With the outcome well in hand, it was substitution time. Mayfield added two more scores in the second quarter with a 24-yard run from backup quarterback Brajone Dabney and a 23-yard scoring sprint from Braden Morris. With the final two quarters shortened to 10 minutes each, Ballard made reached Mayfield territory with Matthew Jenkins getting the lone Bomber touchdown early in the fourth. Carson Buchanan, who had stopped by the Mayfield line all night, soon added the conversion run. The Cardinals did score the final points even later on a 36-yard run by DeSean Cato.
Mayfield gets another district rival next week when it plays at Murray while Ballard goes to Hickman to face Fulton County.
Mayfield 42 14 6 6 — 68
Ballard Memorial 0 0 0 8 — 8
SCORING
MY: Tre Barnes 3 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 7-0, 8:32 1st
MY: Daniel Coles 30 pass from Zane Cartwright (Suiter kick), 14-0, 8:22 1st
MY: James Topp 14 run (Suiter kick), 21-0, 6:34 1st
MY: Trey Murrell 30 run (Suiter kick), 28-0, 6:16 1st
MY: Barnes 3 run (Suiter kick), 35-0, 2:52 1st
MY: Gavin Jackson 24 pass from Cartwright (Suiter kick), 42-0, 0:01 1st
MY: Brajone Dabney 24 run (Suiter kick), 49-0, 6:41 2nd
MY: Braden Morris 23 run (Suiter kick), 56-0, 2:00 2nd
MY: Jutarious Starks 7 run (conversion failed), 62-0, 7:44 3rd
BM: Matthew Jenkins 13 run (Carson Buchanan run), 62-8, 8:16 4th
MY: JaSean Cato 36 run (conversion fialed), 68-8, 3:30 4th
RUSHING LEADERS
Mayfield: Starks (2-64-1); Ballard: Collins (7-37-0)
PASSING LEADERS
Mayfield: Cartwright (2-4-54-0); Ballard: Hargrove (0-2-0-0).
RECEIVING LEADERS
Mayfield: Coles (1-30-1); Ballard: NA.
RECORDS
Mayfield: 5-1; Ballard: 0-5
