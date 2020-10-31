MAYFIELD — After a crushing defeat against McCracken County to open the season, Mayfield has come on strong with big wins over arch rivals Grave County and Paduah Tilghman plus close triumphs over Tigers from Caldwell County and Murray. One task had eluded the Cardinals until the night before Halloween against Madisonville-North Hopkins at War Memorial Stadium.
Zane Cartwright threw for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but it took a Mayfield defense that bent but did not break on top of some Maroon penalties to produce the 31-0 shutout; the firwst of the season for the Cards.
At first, it appeared to be another Mayfield blowout after Madisonville went three-and-out on its opening drive. A blocked punt gave the Cards the ball on the Madisonville 19. Cartwright only needed one toss to Daniel Coles for the only score Mayfield would need. Coles finished as the top Cartwright target with four grabs for 66 yards.
Trey Murrerll added some insurance midway through the opening frame with a 15-yard scoring run. Mayfield had the ball on the Maroon 20 early in the second quarter when a fumble gave it to Madisonville. On the Marrons’ first play from scrimmage, Lajuan MacAdoo broke through the middle for a huge run to the Cardinal 8.However, a face mask penalty brought the ball back to the 23. Later, Madisonville had a fourth and goal in the red zone, but only got one yard out of MacAdoo, whoi finished the game with 67 yards on eight carries.
The Cardinals would return to the scoreboard with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ben Gloyd for his only catch of the night in the second quarter and a 30-yard field from Lincoln Suiter in the third. Mayfield also lost two more fumbles in that time and the Maroons got deep in opposing territory.
Midway through the fourth, Madisonville got to the Mayfield two before back-to-back penalties for false start and holding moved the ball to the 22. The Maroons alternated giving the ball to Traevon Civils and Chris Price but neither made significant progress. Quarterback Wyatt Coleman could not hit his targets late and his final pass of the night was intercepted by Novi Barnes. Jutarious Starks competed the evening’s offense with a 33-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes to go.
This game is the regular season finale for the Maroons while Mayfield will wrap up its regular season next Friday in Hickman against Fulton County.
Madisonville-NH 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mayfield 14 7 3 7 —31
SCORING
MY: Daniel Coles 19 pass from Zane Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 7-0, 10:08 1st
MY: Trey Murrell 15 run (Suiter kick), 14-0, 6:00 1st
MY: Ben Gloyd 24 pass from Cartwright (Suiter kick), 21-0, 3:26 2nd
MY: Suiter 30 field goal, 24-0, 7:31 3rd
MY: Jutarious Starks 33 run (Suiter kick), 31-0, 3:52 4th
RUSHING LEADERS
Madisonville: MacAdoo 8-67-0, Price 18-74-0, Civils 11-22-0, Coleman 4-(-11)-0; Mayfield: Murrell 7-71-1, Barnes 8-54-0, Starks 5-51-1
PASSING LEADERS
Madisonville: Coleman 4-15-26-1; Mayfield: Carrtwright 8-14-126-0.
RECEIVING LEADERS
Madisonville: Rodgers 2-8-0, MacAdoo 1-12-0, Civils n1-6-0; Mayfield: Coles 4-66-1, Gloyd 1-24-1, Stevenson 3-36-0.
RECORDS
Madisonville:1-5; Mayfield: 7-1.
