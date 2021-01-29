MAYFIELD — Revenge is a dish best served … in overtime?
The Mayfield Cardinals avenged their All “A” Classic semifinal loss to St. Mary on Thursday night, defeating the Vikings 64-51 in OT.
Senior forward Deangelo Brooks dazzled and shined for the Cardinals, leading the team in scoring with 27 points and 12 rebounds in route to another double-double performance.
Senior forward Race Richards also put together a stat-sheet filled night against the Vikings, notching a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Following the win, Brooks said the plan in OT was simple.
“Coach Croft told us in overtime ‘no silly fouls and play defense,’ and we kept it there, played hands up defense and got steals and turnovers. We got it done.”
The Cardinals looked like a different team against the Vikings this time around, limiting turnovers and crashing the boards early and often.
Mayfield implemented a full-court press for the better part of the first half, turning multiple Viking turnovers into offense as they headed into halftime with a 30-22 lead.
The Cardinals tried their best to run away with the game in the third, but St. Mary refused to fold as a 12-point scoring effort from each team left Mayfield ahead 42-34 heading into the fourth.
The Vikings reminded Mayfield who they were in the fourth though, using a 9-0 scoring run to storm back and take a 45-44 lead.
Following a 1-for-2 effort from Viking guard Parker MacCauley at the free throw line, Mayfield would tie things up on a driving layup from senior guard Colby Kennemore.
On the ensuing possession, St. Mary couldn’t get a shot off, sending the game to overtime.
In OT, it was all Mayfield.
A nine-point overtime performance from Brooks paired with multiple costly turnovers from the Vikings helped the Cardinals run away with the victory.
St. Mary 9 13 12 12 5 — 51
Mayfield 13 17 12 4 18 — 64
St. Mary: MacCauley 20, Fleming 14, Bell 6, Willett 5, Haas 4, Lurtz 2.
Field goals: 20. 3-pointers: 5 (MacCauley 3, Bell 2). Free throw: 6-19. Reb: 22. Ast: 10. TO: 17. Fouls: 22. Record: 5-6.
Mayfield: Brooks 27, Richards 15, Gammons 7, Stone 6, Kennemore 5, Dabney 3, Watkins 1.
Field goals: 21. 3-pointers: 0. Free throws: 22-31. Reb: 41. Ast: 13. TO: 16. Fouls: 17. Record: 5-3.
