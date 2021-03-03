MAYFIELD — Tuesday night’s bout between the Hickman County Falcons and the Mayfield Cardinals was the definition of March basketball.
The Cardinals narrowly snuck past the Falcons for the 66-62 victory thanks to sophomore forward Nolan Fulton’s career-high 17 points (15 in the first half).
“Nolan was a huge spark for us tonight,” Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said. “He’s very capable of doing that every night, he’s a matchup problem and the good news about him is he’s only a sophomore. He was told to come in and be aggressive and tonight, he went and did that. I’m proud overall that we didn’t fold in a tough situation, those guys hung in there and played tough.”
The Cardinals defeated the Falcons at Hickman County with ease less than two weeks ago, 61-40.
At home on Tuesday night though, it was a different story.
Falcons senior guard Jackson Midyett and sophomore guard Kelen Johnson each finished the night with 20 points against the Cardinals, as Midyett led the way with four triples.
The game entered halftime tied 32-all but the Cardinals managed to create some separation in the third as senior forward Race Richards scored 11 of his 13 points to help Mayfield take a 54-43 lead into the fourth.
The Falcons inched their way back into the game midway through the fourth quarter, as Johnson poured in back-to-back and-one buckets while the Cardinals half court offense began to crumble.
Free throws continued to be a problem for Mayfield, but senior leadership from forward Deangelo Brooks helped the Cards close things out down the stretch.
Brooks finished the night with eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists while Fulton added seven rebounds and two assists to his team-high 17 points.
BOYS
MAYFIELD 66, HICKMAN 62
Hickman Co. 17 15 11 19 62
Mayfield 16 16 22 12 66
Hickman Co.: Johnson 20, Midyett 20, Prince 14, Pettit 4, Ward 4.
Field goals: 25. 3-pointers: 4 (Midyett 4). Free throw: 8-12. Reb: 23. Ast: 8. TO: 11. Fouls: 10. Record: 9-12.
Mayfield: Fulton 17, Stone 14, Richards 13, Dabney 10, Brooks 8,Kennemore 2, Gammons 2.
Field goals: 28. 3-pointers: 3 (Dabney, Fulton and Richards). Free throws: 7-14. Reb: 34. Ast: 16. TO: 12. Fouls: 13. Record: 9-6.
Lady Cards hand Hickman County 4th lossThe Mayfield Lady Cardinals have turned things around over the last week, winning their third straight on Tuesday night, defeating the Hickman County Lady Falcons 43-37.
“That’s a great game to have this time of year,” Mayfield head coach Bradley Nanney said. “It was one of those gut check, grind it out, how bad do you want it type of games. That’s a great team, we knew it would come down to the wire. I’m just really proud of the way we played, defense was excellent the whole game. Any momentum you can get this time of year you’re going to take it.”
The Lady Cardinals struggled from deep against Hickman County in the first half, shooting 2-for-10 from beyond the arc as they trailed 16-14 heading into the break.
Mayfield regained its mojo in the third quarter, as seventh-grade guard Nya Burns scored five of her team-high 12 points to help tie things at 25 heading into the fourth.
Each team broke out of their offensive shells in the final frame, as Mayfield outscored the Lady Falcons 18-12 to secure the six-point victory.
Lady Cardinals senior guard Hayley Sullivan was a driving force behind the Mayfield offense against the Lady Falcons, scoring seven points while dishing out five assists and hauling in six rebounds.
Hickman Co. 7 9 9 12 37
Mayfield 6 8 11 18 43
Hickman Co.: Wilkey 12, Lester 10, Skaggs 10, Basch 3, Rose 2.
Field goals: 14. 3-pointers: 5 (Skaggs 2, Wilkey 2 and Basch). Free throw: 4-4. Reb: 26. Ast: 5. TO: 17. Fouls: 13. Record: 14-4.
Mayfield: Burns 12, Mayes 11, Sullivan 7, K. Morris 4, Lawson 3, Mandry 3, Smith 3.
Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 6 (Mayes 2, Burn, Lawson Mandry and Sullivan). Free throws: 5-13. Reb: 26. Ast: 9. TO: 12. Fouls: 6. Record: 11-6.
