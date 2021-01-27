MURRAY — Offensive inconsistency plagued the Mayfield Cardinals on Tuesday night, as they fell to the Calloway County Lakers 50-46 at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Mayfield senior forward Deangelo Brooks was held in check by the Laker defense, scoring a season-low three points, going 3-for-6 from the free throw line.
“Tonight was a tough night for us,” Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said. “For us right now, to win big games, we’ve got to do the little things like taking care of the basketball, preventing unforced tunrovers and hitting our free throws. If we can do those things, I think the sky is the limit for this basketball team.”
The Cardinals’ defensive pressure was stout in the first quarter, as they limited the Lakers to just five points.
In the second quarter though, Calloway would break out of its shooting slump, using a pair of treys from Jackson Chapman (16 points) and a single three from Matthew Ray to bring the Lakers within one, down 19-18, heading into halftime.
The pace of play slowed in the third quarter, as fouls began to mount for each team.
A dismal 4-for-8 free throw shooting effort from the Cardinals helped Calloway hang around, as Mayfield hung onto a 32-21 lead at the end of three.
In the final frame of action, the Lakers began to facilitate and find the open man, leading to easy bucket after easy bucket.
Mayfield did its best to play catch up after falling behind 46-41 late, but the Cardinals comeback would come up empty as the Lakers secured the victory, snapping a four-game losing skid.
Colby Kennemore led Mayfield with 16 points.
Mayfield 10 13 14 — 46
Calloway County 5 13 13 19 — 50
Mayfield: Kennemore 16, Richards 11, Gammons 9, Brooks 3, Dabney 2, Fulton 2, Watkins 2, Stone 1.
Field goals: 12. 3-pointers: 4 (Kennemore 2, Richards 2). Free throws: 10-17. Rebs: 30. Asts: 5. TO: 13. Fouls: 17. Record: 4-3.
Calloway: Chapman 16, Garrison 12, Ray 9, Hudgin 8, Franklin 3, Darnell 2.
Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 7 (Chapman 4, Ray 2, Franklin). Free throws: 11-14. Rebs: 27. Asts: 9. TO: 16. Fouls: 16. Record: 3-6.
