Mady Calvin scored 26 points as Ballard Memorial beat Community Christian 67-48 for its first victory of the season in girls high school basketball Tuesday.
Community Christian Academy had its best offensive showing since its win at St. Mary, but its defense could not contain Ballard Memorial’s top pair.
Calvin was followed by Autumn Dowdy with 17 points and Hannah Monroe with 12. Dowdy got most of that offense from four 3-pointers.
Elizabeth Shaw nailed six from downtown to top CCA with 20 points, and Lilli Clinard added 10 points.
Ballard 25 21 19 2 — 67
Com C 15 11 9 13 — 48
BALLARD MEMORIAL — Calvin 26, Dowdy 17, Monroe 12, O’Neill 4, O’Connor 4, Smith 2, Adams 2.
Field goals: 27/64. 3-pointers: 5/28 (Dowdy 4, Calvin). Free throws: 8/13. Fouls: 7. Record: 1-4.
CCA — Shaw 20, Clinard 10, Rogers 5, Cross 5, Fraser 4, Downs 2, Saxton 2.
Field goals: 16/49. 3-pointers: 10/27 (Shaw 6, Clinard 3, Roers). Free throws: 6/10. Rebounds: 30. Fouls: 12. Record: 1-8.
• In other girls games from Tuesday, Crittenden County trailed by eight early on against Fifth District rival Trigg County, but battled back for a 41-40 triumph in Marion. Marleigh Reynolds topped the Lady Wildcats with 13 points. ... Carlisle County won a First District showdown at Fulton County, 51-36. ... Lyon County lost to Christian County in Eddyville 55-45.
• On the boys side, Jace Birney and Kameron English each scored 16 points, as Ballard Memorial won at Community Christian Academy, 66-58. ... Tyler Boone and Gabe Mott both scored 26 points at Crittenden County completed the varsity sweep in the Fifth District with a 75-69 victory at Trigg County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.