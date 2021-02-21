Mady Calvin poured in a school-record 56 points, as Ballard Memorial held off Christian Fellowship 83-77 in overtime Saturday at La Center.
Calvin added 14 rebounds and scored 14 of her team’s 17 points in the extra frame.
The Lady Eagles led 59-51 midway through the fourth period before the Lady Bombers rallied to grab the lead. Lillian Burnett, who topped CFS with 36 points, made a basket with about 30 seconds left to force overtime.
Burnett also grabbed 15 rebounds for the double-double. Gracie Johnson had 16 points and 14 boards, while Jayden Jackson got 10 points and 10 assists.
Nevaeh Yates tallied 13 points for the Lady Bombers.
In the boys game between the schools, CFS triumphed 64-57. Andrew Allen led the Eagles with 26 points, and Andrew Dunning and Isaac Hovekamp both finished with 12 points. Jamison Smith hit five 3-pointers to top the Bombers with 15 points.
Christian Fell. 19 14 15 18 11 — 77
Ballard Mem. 15 19 11 21 17 — 83
CFS — Burnett 36, G. Howard 16, R. Howard 6, Jackson 10, Warren 7, Collie 2.
Field goals: 27. 3-pointers: 2 (G. Howard, Jackson). Free throws: 21/36. Fouls: 14. Record: 6-9.
BALLARD — Calvin 56, Yates 13, Adams 3, O’Connor 5, O’Neill 4, Monroe 2.
Field goals: 34. 3-pointers: 5 (Calvin 3, Adams, Yates). Free throws: 10/20. Fouls: 20. Record: 4-7.
BOYS
Travis Perry inched closer to the 2,000-point mark for his career as Lyon County downed Daviess County 76-66 at the Independence Bank Classic in Owensboro.
Perry finished this back-and-forth contest with 36 points. That leaves him just 18 points away from the milestone. Lyon hosts Miurray in an All “A” semi-sectional on Monday. Jackson Shoulders (13 points) and Jack Reddick (11) also shined for the Lyons.
Cole Burch had a big game in a losing effort for the Panthers with 24 points, as teammate Camron Johnson drained five 3-pointers on his way to 20 points.
Lyon County 19 20 14 23 — 76
Daviess County 17 18 15 16 — 66
LYON — Perry 36, J. Shoulders 13, Reddick 11, Bingham 9, Whalin 3, B. Shoulders 3, Gilbert 1.
Field goals: 30. 3-pointers: 5 (Perry 2, Bingham, Reddick, B. Shoulders). Free throws: 11/17. Fouls: 16. Record: 16-2.
DAVIESS — Burch 24, Johnson 20, Dees 10, Kato 5, Payne 4, Stratton 2, Renfrow 1.
Field goals: 23. 3-pointers: 8 (Johnson 5, Burch, Kato, Payne). Free throws: 12/19. Fouls: 17. Record: 4-8.
• In other area games Saturday, Crittenden County’s boys fell in Marion 61-54 to University Heights Academy despite 19 points from Preston Turley and 10 from Gabe Mott. ... Drew Thompson sank four 3-pointers for most of his 20 points as Graves County won 59-53 at Webster County. John Brown and Mason Grant also starred for the Eagles with 12 and 11 points, respectively. ... It was a tough day for both Caldwell County teams as the boys lost 69-59 to Breckinridge County and the girls lost to Hopkins County Central 47-36 in Mortons Gap.
