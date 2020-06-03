CALVERT CITY — Terri Pickens was first in net and Melinda Riley was first in gross Tuesday at the par-72 course at Calvert City Country Club, which hosted the women’s Tri-State golf tournament featuring a field of 50 women representing Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.
Pickens edged Janet Alexander, 78-79, while Riley shot 80, followed by Marianna Lewis (82) and Barbara Dunston (84).
Other flight results:
• First flight — 1st gross: Cathy Thompson 82; 2nd gross: Julie Alles 85; 3rd gross: Nancy Ragland 85; 1st net: Vicki Long 76; 2nd net: Alisa Weintraub 78.
• Second flight — 1st gross: Vicki Sparks 89; 2nd gross: Connie Agee 90; 3rd gross: Sheri Henson 93; 1st net: Glenda Farmer 80; 2nd net: Donna Gosa 81.
• Third flight — 1st gross: Erika Chambers 93; 2nd gross: Joanne Welsch 97; 3rd gross: Jean Vance 101; 1st net: Pam Adams 79; 2nd net: Gwen Mathis 83.
• Senior flight — 1st gross: Nancy Hulen 88; 1st net: Sue Jordon 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.