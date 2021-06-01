MADISONVILLE — Tate VanHooser had a big day at the plate to help Caldwell County reach the Seventh District baseball championship game with a 17-7 win over Dawson Springs.
VanHooser drove in six runs with three hits lacking only a triple in hitting for the cycle. His grand slam over center in the fifth put the Tigers up for good against the Panthers. Logan Smiley and Deonte Walls each collected three hits as well for Caldwell with Carter Whittington going 4-for-5. The Tigers will take on Madisonville-North Hopkins, a 10-0 victor over Hopkins County Central, for the championship at 5:30 this afternoon.
Caldwell County 002 246 3 17 15 5
Dawson Springs 200 130 1 7 11 8
WP: Goodaker. LP: Dawson.
2B: C-VanHooser. 3B: none. HR: C-VanHooser (3 on in 5th). Top hitters:C-Smiley 3-5 (RBI), VanHooser 3-6 (6 RBI), Walls 3-5 (2 RBI), Ca. Whittington 4-5 (2 RBI); D-Hebron 2-5 (2 RBI), Jones 2-4 (RBI), Pace 2-4, Mann 2-4. Records: Caldwell 12-12, Dawson Springs 5-16.
Comets soar from behind for district title
CLINTON — Justin DeWeese sent a hard grounder into left to score the two runs Carlisle County needed to overtake Hickman County and win the First District baseball championship 5-4 on Monday.
The Falcons led 3-1 after three innings thanks to an RBI double from Micah Naranjo plus two passed balls. Truman Davis and Carter Gibson both brought Comet runs home in the fifth before DeWeese came through. Hickman got one more off a passed ball in the sixth, but Blake Elder retired the final four batters to wrap up the title.
In the semifinals, Hickman fired off 15 runs in the first inning for a 19-0 triumph over Fulton City. Wes Carter had three RBI for the Falcons while Jackson Midyett and Will Clark both drove in two runs with two extra-base hits. Micah Naranjo, Coulson Naranjo and Eli Armbruster each pitched an inning to share to no-hitter. Blake Elder drove in three runs for Carlisle in an 11-2 win over Fulton County. Jarren Bruer and Bradyn Williams each got two RBI for the Comets.
Carlisle County 100 040 0 5 8 3
Hickman County 111 001 0 4 5 4
WP: Davis. LP: Prince.
2B: H-M. Naranjo. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Davis 3-4 (RBI), Gibson 2-4 (RBI), DeWeese 2-3 (3 RBI); H-Harper 2-3. Records: Carlisle 20-14, Hickman 19-10.
Fulton City 000 0 0 4
Hickman County (15)4x 19 15 0
WP: M. Naranjo. LP: Nicholas.
2B: H-Clark 2, Midyett. 3B: H-Midyett. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Midyett 2-2 (2 RBI), Prince 2-2, Carter 1-2 (3 RBI), Terry 2-2 (RBI), Clark 2-2 (2 RBI). Record: Fulton City 0-14.
Fulton County 010 100 0 2 3 4
Carlisle County 020 504 x 11 11 3
WP: Bruer. LP: Everett.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Elder 2-4 (3 RBI), DeWeese 2-3 (RBI), Bruer 2-4 (2 RBI), Williams 1-5 (2 RBI). Record: Fulton Co. 2-14.
Hickman soars to softball crown
CLINTON — Hickman County followed a rout of Fulton City with a victory over Carlisle County to win the First District softball tournament on Monday.
First, the Falcons dispatched the Bulldogs 17-1 in four innings. Bella Batts and Rancey Skaggs both had three hits and three RBI while Anna Howell brought four runs home with a single and a double. Jacey Rose and Blair Byassee combined for the no-hitter with Rose strikng out seven Fulton City batters in three innings.
After the Comets advanced past Fulton County, it was championship time. The score was 2-2 going into the bottom of the fourth, where Hickman picked up three runs en route to the 7-2 triumph. The Falcons got those runs with Abbi Clark grounding into a fielder’s choice, Skaggs grounding out to first and an error on a Batts grounder. Batts would cap the scoring with a two-RBI double to right in the sixth. Alyssa Aikins got both Comet runs in with a single in the second and a double in the fourth.
Carlisle County 010 100 0 2 4 1
Hickman County 200 302 x 7 10 3
WP: Rose. LP: Thompson.
2B: C-Aikins; H-Batts, Rose. 3B: H-Clark. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Aikins 2-3 (2 RBI); H-Critser 2-3, Batts 3-4 (2 RBI), Rose 1-4 (2 RBI). Records: Carlisle 9-13, Hickman 20-10.
Fulton City 000 1 1 0 3
Hickman County 501 (11) 17 16 0
WP: Rose. LP: Martin.
2B: H-Batts, Midyett, Howell, Skaggs. 3B: H-Boaz, Midyett. HR: H-Batts (none on in 3rd), Skaggs (1 on in 4th). Top hitters: H-Skaggs 3-4 (3 RBI), Batts 3-3 (3 RBI), Rose 2-3, Howell 2-3 (4 RBI), Boaz 2-3 (2 RBI), Midyett 2-3 (2 RBI). Record: Fulton City 0-10.
Rockets, Lyons charge to Fifth title tilt
EDDYVILLE — Crittenden County got what it needed early on with four runs in the second inning of a 6-1 win over Trigg County in the semifinals of the Fifth District baseball tournament on Monday. Hunter Smith got the first two Rocket runs across with a line drive single to left. Caden McCalister and Trace Adams immediately followed with their own RBI hits. Tyler Boone led off the Crittenden third with a solo shot to center. McCalister ended up with three hits while Bryce Cunningham was 2-for-3 for the Wildcats.
Trigg County 000 000 1 1 5 1
Crittenden County 041 001 x 6 10 1
WP: Bailey. LP: J. Peca.
2B: C-Adams, Evans. 3B: none. HR: C-Boone (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: T-Cunningham 2-3; C-McCalister 3-3 (RBI), Adams 2-4 (RBI), Smith 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Trigg 13-16, Crittenden 22-8.
Lyon 16, Livingston 1 — At Eddyville, Gunnar Bingham went yard twice for Lyon County in a four-inning victory over Livingston Central in the first semifinal of the Fifth District tournament. Bingham drove in five Lyon runs with a three-run blast to center in the first and a two-run smash in the third. Aidan Rush got four RBI for the Lyons while Peyton Williams went 3-for-3 with three RBI.
Livingston Central 100 0 1 2 2
Lyon County 752 2 16 11 1
WP: Shoulders. LP: Lamb.
2B: LY-Williams 2, Shoulders. 3B: none. HR: LY-Bingham (2 on in 1st) (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: LY-Rush 2-4 (4 RBI), Williams 3-3 (3 RBI), Bingham 3-3 (5 RBI). Records: Livingston 5-20, Lyon 24-7.
Lyons cruise to Fifth District crown
EDDYVILLE — Lyon County dominated its two opponents in quick order to win the Fifth District softball tournament on Monday.
Sydney Melton homered twice to drive in three runs in the championship contest; a 16-0 win over Livingston Central in four innings. Calista Collins got four RBI for the Lyons while Kaelyn Conger cracked two doubles on top of striking out eight Cardinals for the two-hitter win.
In its semifinal, the Lyons were actually tied 2-2 with Trigg County heading into the bottom of the fourth. Lyon broke loose for 13 runs that frame for a 15-2 win in five innings. Conger and Melton each had four RBI here with Conger, Collins and Lauren Davis each picking up three hits.
The second semifinal was a much longer and closer affair between Livingston and Crittenden County. Micaela Suarez singled to center to score Aubrey Leahy with the only run in the Cardinals’ 1-0 triumph in 10 innings.Suarez and Victoria Harris both went 2-for-4 for Livingston while Brylee Conner had three hits for Crittenden. Conner’s single in the 10th gave the Rockets some hope with one out, but Jaycee Champion lined into a double play to end it. Livingston’s Sydney Lasher and Crittenden’s Chandler Moss both went the full 10 innings with Lasher striking out six and Moss five. Harris and Crittenden’s Ashlyn Hicks each hit a pair of doubles.
Livingston Central 000 0 0 2 5
Lyon County 244 6 16 13 0
WP: Conger. LP: Norton.
2B: LY-Conger 2, Collins. 3B: none. HR: LY-Melton (1 on in 2nd) (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: LY-Collins 2-4 (4 RBI), Melton 2-2 (3 RBI), Conger 2-4, Wynn 2-4 (3 RBI). Records: Livingston 17-8, Lyon 25-9.
Livingston Central 000 000 000 1 1 7 0
Crittenden County 000 000 000 0 0 7 0
WP: Lasher. LP: Moss.
2B: L-Harris 2; C-Hicks 2, Hayes. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Harris 2-4, Suarez 2-4 (RBI); C-Conyer 3-4, Hayes 2-4, Hicks 2-3. Record: Crittenden 16-7.
Trigg County 101 00 2 7 1
Lyon County 002 (13)x 15 16 0
WP: Perry. LP: Wade.
2B: T-Dossett, West; L-Collins 2, Melton 2, Conger, Butler. 3B: none. HR: L-Conger (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: T-M. Hendricks 2-3, West 2-3 (RBI); L-Butler 2-4 (3 RBI), Collins 3-4 (2 RBI), Melton 2-4 (4 RBI), Conger 3-4 (4 RBI), Davis 3-3 (RBI). Records: Trigg 8-17.
Caldwell 12, Hopkins Cen. 2 — At Madisonville, A.J. Hollowell went 3-for-4 with two RBI, including a solo homer in the fourth as Caldwell County reached the Seventh District softball championship contest with a five-inning win over Hopkins County Central. Brylee Butts and Majah Hollowell both had two hits and two RBI for the Tigers. Baylen Young also smacked a solo shot in the fourth for the Storm. The Tigers will face Madisonville-North Hopkins, who routed Dawson Springs 17-0 in their semifinal, for the championship at 7:30 tonight.
Hopkins Central 001 10 2 5 5
Caldwell County 150 33 12 13 1
WP: Stallins. LP: Hollis.
2B: H-Crook; C-Butts, M. Hollowell. 3B: none. HR: H-Young (none on in 4th); C-A. Hollowell (none on in 4th). Top hitters: C-A. Hollowell 3-4 (2 RBI), Felker 1-1 (2 RBI), Holeman 1-4 (2 RBI), Butts 2-4 (2 RBI), M. Hollowell 2-2 (2 RBI), Thompson 2-3. Records: Hopkins Cen. 9-19. Caldwell 14-13.
golf results
LEDBETTER — Results from the Bluegrass Golf Tour Combo Regional played last Saturday and Sunday on the par-72 course at Drake Creek Golf Club:
Boys 15-18: Trey Wall, Benton, 148; Grant Puckett, Clay, 152; Rafe Blankenship, Scottsville, 156; Colin Smith, Indian Mound, Tenn., 159; Austin Crick, Madisonville, 159; Jack Butts, Paducah, 162; David Morris, Benton, 163; Palmer Sims, Paducah, 167; Tyler Dew, Paducah, 168; Luke Wilson, Paducah, 172; Hayden Engler, Eddyville, 179; Aidan Poston, Murray, 180.
Boys 12-14: Ryan Stokes, Calvert City, 162; Maddux O’Guinn, Fancy Farm, 171; Abe Morris, Mayfield, 218.
Girls 15-18: Ellie West, Mayfield, 157; Karra Tucker, Madisonville, 159; Alyssa Paul, Salem, Ill., 194.
Girls 14 & Under: Channing Hagen, Lexington, 172; Macy Saylor, Hickory, 187.
Boys 13-18 (9-Hole): J.T. Loy, Columbia, 110.
Boys 11-12 (9-Hole): Brently Gregory, Paducah, 93.
Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole): Peyton Courtney, Paducah, 89.
Girls 12 & Under (9-Hole): Brooklyn Cunningham, Benton, 88; Charlee Murphy, Benton, 102.
