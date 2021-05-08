SMITHLAND — Caldwell County won both of its games during a round robin event at Livingston Central.
First, the Tigers exploded for 19 hits in a 16-7 win over Ballard Memorial. Tate VanHooser went 5-for-6 with four RBI on two doubles and a solo homer to left in the first. Brady Holeman and Carter Whittington each had four hits for Caldwell while Cole Owens drove in two Bomber runs. The Tigers also impressed against the hosts with a five-inning 11-0 triumph over the Cardinals. Logan Smiley and Hunter Newsome both hit a double and a homer for Caldwell as Newsome went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Smiley also allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out nine for the win.
In the other game of this round robin, Ballard Memorial topped Livingston Central 7-4. Carson Buchanan drove in three runs with two doubles and a single for the Bombers as Logan Wring got three hits for the Cardinals.
–––
Caldwell County 253 210 3 16 19 1
Ballard Memorial 320 002 0 7 8 2
WP: Carneyhan. LP: C. Buchanan.
2B: C-Smiley 2, VanHooser 2, Ca. Whittington, Co. Whittington; B-Nichols, Romaine. 3B: none. HR: C-VanHooser (none on in 1st). Top hitters: C-Smiley 2-6 (2 RBI), VanHooser 5-6 (4 RBI), Walls 2-4 (2 RBI), Holeman 4-5 (3 RBI), Ca. Whittington 4-4; B-Romaine 2-3 (RBI), Owens 1-4 (2 RBI).
–––
Caldwell County 026 03 11 13 0
Livingston Central 000 00 0 1 1
WP: Smiley. LP: E. Ramage.
2B: C-Newsome, Smiley. 3B: none. HR: C-Newsome (1 on in 3rd), Smiley (none on in 5th). Top hitters: C-Smiley 2-3 (RBI), VanHooser 1-3 (2 RBI), Walls 2-4, Holeman 2-3 (2 RBI), Newsome 3-4 (2 RBI).
–––
Ballard Memorial 411 100 0 7 9 1
Livingston Central 001 030 0 4 11 2
WP: H. Buchanan. LP: Wring.
2B: B-C. Buchanan 2, Overstreet; L-D. Ramage. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: B-C.Buchanan 3-3 (2 RBI), Overstreet 2-4 (2 RBI); L-Vinson 2-4, D. Ramage 2-4 (RBI), Lamb 1-4 (2 RBI), Wring 3-4. Records: Caldwell 8-8, Ballard 10-10, Livingston 3-13.
