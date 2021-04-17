Things truly could not have gone better for Kaitlyn Burrus on Saturday. The St. Mary sophomore struck out 12 Fort Campbell batters in pitching a perfect game for the Vikings in a 14-0 triumph.
Burrus struck out the side in the first, third and fourth innings with a ground out to Trinity Higgins at short in the fifth ending the gem. Higgins also went 3-for-4 with two RBI while Burrus brought three runs home with a single and a double. Anistyn Thomas smacked a double and a triple for four RBI.
–––
Fort Campbell 000 00 0 0 0
St. Mary 0(13)1 0x 14 10 0
WP: Burrus. LP: McCrary.
2B: S-Burrus, McDowell, Thomas. 3B: S-Thomas. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Higgins 3-4 (2 RBI), Burrus 2-3 (3 RBI), Thomas 2-3 (4 RBI), McDowell 2-3 (RBI), Brownfield 0-1 (2 RBI). Records: Ft. Campbell 0-7, St. Mary 4-1.
Carlisle 10, S. Fulton 6 — At Bardwell, Carlisle County opened this contest with six runs in the first inning and held off South Fulton, Tennessee, the rest of the way. Alexis Jones put the Comets up for good with a solo homer to left in the bottom of the second. In other softball news, Trigg County was not so fortunate at the Kelly Russell Classic in Russellville; losing to both Logan County and Russellville by 12-1 scores.
–––
South Fulton 141 000 0 6 11 2
Carlisle County 610 012 x 10 13 3
WP: Thomason. LP: Pitts.
2B: S-Gore; C-Aikins, Bogle, Gibson, Thomason. 3B: none. HR: C-Jones (none on in 2nd). Top hitters: S-Buchanan 2-3, An. Gore 2-3 (RBI), Au. Gore 2-4, Archie 3-3 (RBI); C-Jones 2-3 (2 RBI), Thomason 3-4 (RBI), Russelburg 2-4 (2 RBI), Aikins 1-4 (2 RBI), Bogle 1-4 (2 RBI), Shehorn 2-2 (RBI). Record: Carlisle 2-4.
