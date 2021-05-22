If you have been waiting for the opportunity to take bullfrogs, Kentucky’s season for that officially started at noon Friday, so hop to it.
The bullfrog hunting, fishing or snatching season, whatever you call it, runs from noon on this third Friday in May — May 21 this year — through Oct. 31. It is a long season that would allow for a huge harvest of frogs, but it does not quite work out that way because of a rather limited participation in the quest for amphibians over those many weeks of opportunities.
I suspect not just everybody is cut out to be a bullfrogger, inasmuch as it essentially requires that you meddle around in the mud and weeds along the shores of ponds, swamps or lakeshores in the dark. Using artificial light, you should be probing to see big croaker frogs along the banks and in shallow water, but you probably want to be watching where you step in the snaky habitat, too.
Why anyone might want to do that is typically answered in epicurean terms. The actual pursuit might be reward enough for wet-foot adventurers, but the proceeds from it are expressed as frog legs for the dinner table, a preferred food for a good many.
Bullfrogs are an often-heard but seldom-seen resource for folks that live and operate around the water source habitats where the web-footed ones dwell. And for people who are never around those places, especially at night, bullfrogs are essentially a non-entity.
The species of interest, the American bullfrog, is a native amphibian that may grow in body length of up to 8 inches in addition to those long, leaping legs. Depending on habitat and age, the bullfrog usually is mottled with a wet skin that is tan to brown to olive in color. The males often have a bright green head.
We know more about the sound of bullfrogs than other characteristics. They are the loudest, lowest-pitched of all our amphibian croakers. The male mating call, which can be heard from spring all the way through late summer and maybe even early fall, is the baritone “chug-o-rum,” according to literature. But whatever you imagine a bullfrog says, the deep calls are rather unmistakable on a sticky humid night along the pond or boggy wetland.
Bullfrogs are a little cartoonish in looks, but they are no laughing matter for other tiny beings. The croaking frogs are ambush predators, specializing in flying insects, but they will eat just about anything that will fit in that considerable mouth.
I recall fishing a fly under a bobber on spinning tackle on a clear trout stream. There were several bullfrogs there working the day shift. I had a terrible time trying to keep them from eating the bobber on my rig. Every now and then as I worked in toward the bank, the bobber would disappear, and I would have to jiggle it to get a fat bullfrog to spit it back out. (“Don’t eat that. You don’t know what it is, much less where it’s been.”)
Regulations for Kentucky’s bullfrog season are unchanged from past seasons. A “day” of frog pursuits runs from noon until noon, most activity centering in the hours of darkness. The harvest limit is 15 bullfrogs per person during this 24-hour period. The possession limit after two or more days/nights of frogging is 30.
The use of hand-held lights or headlamps to dazzle and distract the frogs is allowed and rather necessary to find them in the dark.
Frogs can be taken by shooting — air guns, small caliber firearms or bow and arrow. They can be taken by “fishing,” often dangling a bug-like lure on a pole and line. They can be harvested by gigging or simply via grabbing them by hand.
Kentucky law requires a hunting license for taking then with a gun or bow, while someone luring them with pole and line must have a fishing license. Either type of license is suitable for someone who quests after bullfrogs with a gig or by hand-grabbing them.
• Focusing on fur instead of amphibians, Kentucky’s spring squirrel hunting season is ongoing. The non-traditional spring squirrel season opened a week ago, May 15, and runs through June 18.
The spring season for the arboreal tree rodents provides a bonus five weeks of small game hunting. The extra opportunity for squirrel harvest is based on the addition of new litters of young squirrels to the population, the proceeds of the winter breeding period and one of two peak bushytail numbers for the year.
• Water cops with state and federal agencies are beginning to step up enforcement emphasis as National Safe Boating Week (May 22-28) serves as a prelude to the coming Memorial Day holiday weekend, when a predictable surge in recreational boating ripples waterways everywhere.
Boating safety is a perpetual motivation of enforcement agencies, but the National Safe Boating Week is a showcase for what should be familiar messages to keep participants in the nation’s recreational armada alive and well.
U.S. Coast Guard statistics show ongoing realities on the darker side of recreational boat usage: Accidents continue to take lives, and four out of five recreational boating fatalities in a recent tabulation were attributed to drowning. Furthermore, 86% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets, therefore, many losses of lives in boating accidents would have been easily preventable.
Safety reminders being pushed during National Safe Boating Week are headed with the wearing of life jackets when boating. In Kentucky, only kids under 12 must wear a life jacket when an open boat is underway. Otherwise, there merely must be a personal flotation device on board for every passenger.
Nothing says, however, that passengers who are not mandated to wear life jackets should not. The high percentage of boater fatalities among accident victims not wearing a PFD shows that it is not just kids who could benefit and survive from something to keep them afloat in an unforeseen mishap.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
