Whitetail bucks are working at becoming boneheads nowadays.
It is an annual process for every buck that’s at least 1 year old, but it is a marvel of nature, nonetheless. These adult (1-year-plus) male deer grow a new set of antlers each year beginning in late spring through summer. A relative few months later, usually in late winter, each buck sheds the headgear to be ready the grow the next.
Unlike cows and goats that grow horns that are permanent and formed with fingernail-like material, deer and their relatives grow annual antlers that are formed of actual bone. In order to grow new antlers every year, then ditch them in time to start over the next spring, a whitetail buck has to get on with the program.
Because there’s little time to fool around, nature equips buck deer with some of the fastest growing tissues in the animal world so they can sprout antlers that they’ll use for only about five months.
Antlers grow from shallow depressions in a buck’s skull, pedicels. They are like circular open sores when last year’s antlers loosen and drop. During the spring, the pedicels quickly fill in with the cells from which the new antlers will sprout, however.
During late spring and early summer, material begins protruding from the pedicels, gaining growth rate as June wears into July. The forming antler cells are soft and spongy, very much alive, and surrounded by a cushioning material called velvet.
The velvet, even softer, is filled with tiny blood vessels that carry nutrients to the antler cells within. That apparently is necessary to fuel the quick growth rate of the spongy antlers.
It would seem obvious that the velvet tissues are vulnerable to damage during this time, and that’s exactly right. Fragile antlers coated in fluffy, fuzzy velvet are at the mercy of abrasions and concussive injuries from surroundings, other deer, whatever might scrape or whack the headgear while it is in development.
When that happens, it often shows up later with a finished antler that is deformed by the damage. If the injury is bad enough, an entire antler may be lost from that year’s growth. If the base, the pedicel, is injured, the buck may grow a misshapened antler there each year henceforth.
Something else that’s weird: If a buck injures a front leg while his antlers are developing, it often causes some deformation in the antler grown on the opposite side. If a buck gets tangled in a fence or has a striking blow inflicted in a deer-vehicle accident and bungs up his left front legs, his right antler may develop in some gnarly fashion, or it may underdevelop.
Time’s a wastin,’ because antlers need to calcify, becoming hardened bone about the end of August. That is the first threshold in the deer’s progression toward the annual breeding season. The hardening of the antlers coincides with the rising of testosterone levels in bucks, a necessity for the onset of what is called the rut.
As the antlers calcify and harden, the surrounding velvet dies and dries, the blood flow to the developing bone antlers no longer necessary. Most bucks lose the velvet, often helping it along by rubbing the now-solid antlers against brush and other vegetation.
In the latter part of August, some bucks will sport clean, polished antlers, some will still be in full velvet, while others will be somewhere in between, with pieces and strips of shredded velvet still hanging from the new racks.
Seeing a buck with developing antlers today, it’s difficult to tell what the next few weeks hold for the rack. A short, fat-looking antler with only a single fork and rounded tips right now little reflects the total package. That fork may be about all there will be, two antler points on the side.
Then again, the developing main beam on an antler may stretch out and yield three or more additional points. There are some velvets forkhorns now that will morph into 10-pointers or more later.
What makes it possible is a crazy growth rate that biologists say can approach 1 inch in antler development in a day’s time during the peak period.
Bucks need that hatrack growth for defense and aggression as well as status to impress competing bucks and the ladies during the rut. And now is the time to sprout that future bone.
• Speaking of deer, many of this spring’s class of fawns are grown enough now that they are up and moving with their momma does as the parental critters are out feeding.
Yet, some late-born whitetails could still be staked out in heavy cover where even at this stage they are more prone to lie low than flee if possible danger approaches. That still makes a case to delay mowing or bush-hogging of weedy acreage a little longer.
Wildlife biologists say that landowners and managers of non-cropped properties that are growing in weeds and young brush may save deer fawns, turkey poults, ground nesting songbirds, cottontail rabbits and other small wildlife if mowing can be deferred until later summer.
The longer waited the better, but biologists suggest that if cutting of woolly acreage can be delayed into middle August, the benefits to wildlife are high, while such timing still allows for controlling the would-be take over of open areas by woody brush and tree species.
• Fall and winter hunting seems far away, but the first “fall” season opening, the traditional squirrel season, is just four weeks and a day hence. The August-opening squirrel season is the start of an entire progression of seasons that seems to blur summer into fall and winter.
That in mind, the Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide for 2020-21 is now posted on the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov. A printed version of the guide will be distributed over the next several days to outlets where Kentucky hunting licenses are sold.
The new guide contains dates and information on fall and winter hunting seasons. It is the starting place for hunters and trappers to prepare for the new year. Regulations that every hunter must know are spelled out in the guide.
Among new regulations — highlighted in blue type at the beginning of the guide — is a provision that anyone who may legally carry firearms may pack a gun while hunting as long as game is taken only by legal methods. If that sounds redundant, consider that it will allow even bowhunters to carry a gun, concealed or otherwise, as long as game is taken only with legal archery gear.
Another new twist is an extended period during which coyotes may be taken at night with the use of lights and night vision equipment. The night hunting season for coyotes this year will open earlier, running Dec. 1 through May 31.
Rifles of 6.5mm (.260 caliber) or smaller can be used for night coyote hunting only on private lands. For night hunting of coyotes with lights, shotguns (no slugs) can be used on both private land and those public areas that are specifically open to this season.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
