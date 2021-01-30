Eli Brown went up and down the court at Otis Dinning Gymnasium and hit a running layup with 0.9 seconds left to lift Paducah Tilghman over Christian County, 62-61, in boys high school basketball Friday night.
One word! WOW!!!! @EliBr0wn pic.twitter.com/FSXxXPZYmr— PT Athletics (@PTBlueTornado) January 30, 2021
The Colonels were up by one with 6.8 seconds left, but missed a free throw and ended up fouling Brown on his big play. With less than a second left, he intentionally missed his free throw to keep Christian from setting a last-ditch play as the final tick ran out.
The Tornado got off to a great start with Brown scoring seven of his 14 points in the first quarter for a 19-10 lead. The Colonel defense focused on Brown, so Tilghman got the ball inside to Landon Fitzgerald, the team’s leading scorer at 18 points.
However, Fitzgerald picked up his third foul in the second quarter. Tilghman benched him for the rest of the first half and used him sparingly in the second half. Christian County grabbed a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter, where steals converted into baskets got the Tornado back in the game.
Mian Shaw also had a solid game with 12 points for Tilghman. Derrell Bateman and JaSean Riley shared high-scoring honors for the Colonels with 12 points apiece.
Christian County 10 16 19 16 — 61
Paducah Tilghman 19 10 13 20 — 62
CHRISTIAN — Leavell 10, Johnson 8, Miles 3, Forte 8, Riley 12, Bateman 12, Farrow 8.
Field goals: 23/49. 3-pointers: 4/11 (Bateman, Johnson, Leavell, RIley). Free throws: 11/19. Rebounds: 28. Fouls: 22. Record: 0-2.
TILGHMAN — Brown 14, Thomas 7, Powell 1, Shaw 12, Arthur 2, Fitzgerald 18, Goodwin 8.
Field goals: 22/47. 3-pointers: 1/17 (Brown). Free throws: 16/24. Rebounds: 29. Fouls: 18. Record: 6-2.
CFS 65, FCA 23 — At Bowling Green, Christian Fellowship got this rout going by blanking Fellowship Christian Academy in the first quarter. Andrew Allen led the Eagle onslaught with 15 points, followed by Luke Grigg (13) and Isaac Hovekamp (12). James Wilson topped the Falcons with eight points.
Christian Fellowship 21 18 13 13 — 65
Foundation Christian 0 13 6 4 — 23
CFS — Allen 15, L. Grigg 13, Hovekamp 12, Dunning 9, S. Grigg 9, Space 4, Fletcher 2, E. Grigg 1.
Field goals: 28. 3-pointers: 2 (Allen, S. Grigg). Free throws: 7/10. Fouls: 5. Record: 7-4.
FOUNDATION — J. Wilson 8, Huff 6, Stewart 5, Ayers 2, B. Wilson 2.
Field goals: 7. 3-pointers: 4 (Huff 2, Wilson 2). Free throws: 5/6. Fouls: 10. Record: 0-7.
• In other boys games Friday, Crittenden County fell at home to Caldwell County, 55-54. Gabe Mott was the top Rocket with 21 points, followed by Preston Turley with 12 and Preston Morgeson with 10. ... Webster County traveled to Smithland and earned a 66-41 win over Livingston Central.
GIRLS
Hickman Co. 61, Fulton Co. 19 — At Clinton, Hickman County put this First District meeting with Fulton County out of reach quickly with eight of its nine 3-pointers in the first half. Kadey Wilkey led the Lady Falcons with 15 points, while Justice Midyett followed with 11 points as both players sank three baskets from behind the arc. Ja Vona Davis was the top Lady Bulldog with eight points.
Fulton County 4 5 7 3 — 19
Hickman County 22 14 15 10 — 61
FULTON CO. — Brown 6, Davis 8, Murphy 4, McNeal 1, Coulson.
Field goals: 7/34. 3-pointers: 1/4 (Davis). Free throws: 4/13. Fouls: 9. Record: 0-4.
HICKMAN CO. — Rushing 6, Skaggs 9, Midyett 11, Wilkey 15, Lester 8, Wilber 2, Bartolo 4, Naranjo 3, Basch 3.
Field goals: 23/40. 3-pointers: 9/20 (Midyett 3, Wilkey 3, Basch, Naranjo, Skaggs). Free throws: 6/6. Fouls: 12. Record: 7-1.
Calloway 54, Christian 45 — At Hopkinsville, Skylar Waller and Elle Carson both pulled off a double-double for Calloway County during a win at Christian County. Waller dominated with 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Lakers, while Carson finished with 13 points and 10 boards. Serinity Shemwell led the Lady Colonels with 16 points.
Calloway County 17 18 6 13 — 54
Christian County 9 18 8 10 — 45
CALLOWAY — Waller 29, Carson 13, Clark 4, Lowe 4, Schumacher 4.
Field goals: 17/37. 3-pointers: 3/12 (Waller 3). Free throws: 19/29. Rebounds: 33. Fouls: 13. Record: 8-2.
CHRISTIAN — Shemwell 16, Bagwell 9, Brown 8, Day 4, Harris 2, Killebrew 2, Thomas 2, Watkins 2.
Field goals: 19/49. 3-pointers: 2/14 (Bagwell, Brown). Free throws: 3/13. Rebounds: 36. Fouls: 17. Record: 2-2.
• In other girls games, Lyon County had only six players available but pulled off a 54-49 triumph over Fifth District rival Trigg County in Eddyville.
