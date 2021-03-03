Murray State juniors K.J. Williams and Tevin Brown were named to the 2021 All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team in men’s basketball.
The OVC selected the postseason honors from a vote by the league’s head coaches and communications directors. In making the OVC First Team for a second time, Williams and Brown are the 44th and 45th Racers to be named All-OVC twice in their careers.
Williams, 6-foot-10 from Cleveland, Mississippi, continued his improvement as a player and became a better scorer and rebounder in the 2020-21 season. He scored 15.3 points per game (fifth in the OVC) and hauled in 8.4 rebounds per game (third).
Williams has scored in double-digits in 20 of 25 games this season and has topped 20 points on three occasions. He has seven double doubles this season (33rd NCAA D-I). Williams set his career-high scoring game twice this season, with 26 points at Southeast Missouri (Feb. 1) and 28 at SIUE (Feb. 15).
Williams joined Brown in the MSU 1,000-Point Club and has 1,031 points entering the OVC Tournament to rank 42nd on the all-time list for the Racers. After setting the MSU single-season field goal percentage record as a freshman, Williams is seventh in program history with a field goal percentage of .588 (421-for-716). He has also made it to 25th in all-time rebounds at MSU with 594.
Brown, 6-foot-5 from Fairhope, Alabama, battled through an early season slump to finish in fine form for the Racers.
He scored 14.4 points per game (11th OVC) and is first in the league by making 2.8 threes per game. Since the Tennessee Tech game on Jan. 23, Brown has hit 44% from 3-point range on 48-of-108 accuracy.
Brown has scored in double-digits in 20 of 25 games this season. He scored a season-high 29 points against SIUE (Feb. 15) when he went 7-of-9 from the 3-point line. Brown is ninth in the OVC in rebounding (5.8 rpg) and seventh in assists (109).
Brown joined the MSU 1,000-Point Club in December and enters the OVC Tournament with 1,319 points and is one of 24 Racers who have reached 1,300 points in their careers.
Brown has 246 career made 3-pointers and is closing on second place all-time at MSU. Frank Allen (1989-93) sits in second with 251, and Isaiah Canaan (2009-13) holds the MSU mark with 304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.