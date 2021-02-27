HENDERSON — Eli Brown provided an offensive spark in the first half, then the Paducah Tilghman defense hampered Henderson County in the second half for a 64-51 victory in boys high school basketball on Friday night.
Brown scored 14 of his game-high 25 points for the Tornado in the first half. Teammate Mian Shaw added 12 points. Gerard Thomas topped the Colonels with 16 points.
• In other boys games, Community Christian Academy earned its fifth win of the year, 75-35 over Fulton City. Amire Hobbs topped the Bulldogs with eight points. ... On its Senior Night, Crittenden County picked up a 56-36 win over Webster County with Gabe Mott scoring 19 points, and Ben Dobyns and Tyler Boone each netting a dozen.
Paducah Tilghman 16 18 15 15 — 64
Henderson County 15 15 10 11 — 51
TILGHMAN — Brown 25, Thomas 2, Shaw 12, Arthur 8, Marshall 8, Fitzgerald 3, Goodwin 6.
Field goals: 21/35. 3-pointers: 7/11 (Brown 4, Arthur 2, Shaw). Free throws: 15/22. Rebounds: 22. Fouls: 11. Record: 11-3.
HENDERSON — Satterfield 8, Curry 8, Wright 3, Davenport 3, Thomas 16, Bugg 5, Lyons 8.
Field goals: 19/37. 3-pointers: 5/19 (Lyons 2, Bugg, Curry, Davenport). Free throws: 8/10. Rebounds: 15. Fouls: 18. Record: 7-9.
GIRLS
CFS 58, Fulton Co. 52 — At Briensburg, Gracie Howard led with 26 points, as Christian Fellowship grabbed the lead in the second quarter against Fulton County and never let go. Lillian Burnett had a double-double for the Lady Eagles with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Rhema Howard controlled the glass with 12 boards. JaMesha Brown topped the Lady Pilots with 19 points.
• In other girls games, Community Christian Academy pulled off a 34-27 home win over Fulton City. ... Lyon County took a Fifth District win over Livingston Central in Eddyville ,65-36. ... Mayfield rolled at home over St. Mary, 61-8. ... Caldwell County defeated Hopkins County Central, 53-40, in Princeton.
Fulton County 16 9 14 13 — 52
Christian Fellowship 17 12 15 14 — 58
FULTON CO. — Coulson 5, Murphy 8, McNeal 7, Davis 9, Brown 19, Scott 4.
Field goals: 23/58. 3-pointers: 0/6. Free throws: 6/21. Rebounds: 28. Fouls: 17. Record: 2-7.
CFS — Burnett 19, G. Howard 26, R. Howard 4, Jackson 7, Collie 2.
Field goals: 24/50. 3-pointers: 2/4 (G. Howard, Jackson). Free throws: 7/15. Rebounds: 34. Fouls: 15. Record: 9-9.
