Tevin Brown came up with a big game for Murray State just when the Racers needed it most.
The junior out of Fairhope, Alabama, sank seven of the nine 3-pointers he attempted for a solid chunk of his team-high 29 points in MSU's 89-62 home finale win over SIU Edwardsville at the CFSB Center in Murray.
After some horrid shooting against Eastern Illinois in a Thursday home loss, Murray needed some accuracy going into the postseason. The Racers (13-10, 10-8 OVC) made nearly 59% of their shots from the field compared to 41% against the Panthers. From behind the arc, MSU made exactly half of its 26 attempts. Brown hit four of his long distance baskets in the first half as Murray jumped out to a 46-21 lead.
Justice Hill also came through off the bench for the Racers in the opening 20 minutes. The junior out of Little Rock got half of his 14 points in the first half off a 3-pointer, a layup and a dunk with 11 minutes to go for a 29-14 edge.
Midway through the second half, Hill would assist Brown on two more 3-pointers to put the game further out of the Cougars' reach. No one player dominated for SIUE (8-14, 6-10) as Courtney Carter, Iziah James and Shamar Wright shared high-scoring honors with just 10 points apiece.
Devin Gilmore ended up with 12 points for the Racers, and Chico Carter Jr. made a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 11 points.
Murray State lost starting forward Demond Robinson in the first half to a knee injury. He returned to the sidelines in the second half on crutches and with his knee wrapped up. He will be evaluated this week.
The Racers will wrap up their regular season on the road with a 7:30 p.m. Thursday start at Jacksonville State followed by an 8 p.m. tip on Saturday at Tennessee Tech.
——
Murray St. 89, SIU-Edwardsville 62
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (8-14) — S.Wright 4-8 2-5 10, L.Wright 1-4 5-6 7, Adewunmi 2-11 3-4 9, Co.Carter 3-7 2-3 10, Polk 2-6 2-2 8, James 3-4 4-4 10, Matas 3-5 0-0 6, Butler 1-2 0-0 2, Eze 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 18-24 62.
MURRAY ST. (13-10) — Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, K.Williams 3-5 2-2 8, Bostick 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 9-12 4-4 29, Ch.Carter 3-8 3-4 11, Hill 6-8 0-0 14, Gilmore 4-4 4-4 12, D.Smith 2-4 0-1 5, McMullen 0-0 0-1 0, Sivills 0-2 1-2 1, Whitley 1-3 0-0 2, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-53 14-18 89.
Halftime_Murray St. 46-21. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 6-21 (Adewunmi 2-5, Co.Carter 2-5, Polk 2-5, Butler 0-1, James 0-1, Matas 0-1, S.Wright 0-3), Murray St. 13-26 (Brown 7-9, Hill 2-4, Ch.Carter 2-5, Thomas 1-2, D.Smith 1-3, Whitley 0-1, Sivills 0-2). Fouled Out_Bostick. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 23 (S.Wright, Adewunmi 5), Murray St. 27 (Gilmore 7). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 7 (Co.Carter, James 2), Murray St. 17 (Hill 4). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 15, Murray St. 20. A_1,290 (8,602).
