Tevin Brown scored a game-high 22 points, as Murray State pulled away in the second half and beat Tennessee Tech, 72-63, in Ohio Valley Conference play Saturday at the CFSB Center in Murray.
KJ Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Racers (6-7, 3-5 OVC).
Brown had 11 points in each half and earned praise from head coach Matt McMahon.
“I thought he was fantastic,” McMahon told the Racer Network on his postgame radio show.
“I’ve talked a lot about it, I know Tevin hasn’t shot it at the same clip as his first two years here but we’re going to be rolling with him all the way, I really believe in him. I thought our guys did a great job of executing offensively to get him good looks.”
Murray State led 33-26 at halftime and came out on fire in the second half, hitting six straight shots at one point and built its biggest lead, 51-36, on a three-point play from Chico Carter with 14:28 on the clock.
The Golden Eagles answered and closed the gap to eight with a 10-3 run, but five straight points from Williams boosted the Racers’ advantage to 59-48 with 7:46 left.
Tech got as close as eight again with 3:10 left, 64-56, but a 3 and a jumper from Brown made it 69-56 with 2:01 remaining and effectively sealed the contest.
Both teams started the game ice cold from the floor — Murray State began 1-for-10 from the arc, Tech 1-for-14 — and the Racers led only 11-10 midway through the first half.
But Murray State broke free as Williams’ hoop with 10:33 started a 16-5 run for a 26-16 lead. Brown buried back-to-back 3s during the run.
The Racers built the lead to 13 (33-20) with 1:40 left before a couple of threes from Tech’s Shandon Goldman cut the margin to seven by halftime.
Goldman had 13 points in the half. Both teams were under 35% shooting from the field in the stanza.
Murray State finished 25-for-58 (43.1%) from the floor, including 13-for-23 in the second half.
They were 11-for-32 from 3 and hit 11 of 15 free throws after being under 50% in the previous game. The Racers had only seven turnovers, while Tech had nine.
Goldman led the Golden Eagles (2-15, 2-8) with 17 points. Jr. Clay had 15 and Keishawn Davidson 12.
Clay grabbed nine rebounds, as Tech won the battle of the boards, 34-32.
Tech finished 21-for-56 (37.5%) from the field, 6 of 28 from 3.
Tech’s second-leading scorer, Damaria Franklin, was held to two points after coming in averaging 14.6 points a game. His only hoop came with 20 seconds left in the game.
TENNESSEE TECH (2-15)
Harvell 2-3 0-0 5, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Clay 5-12 4-6 15, Davidson 6-16 0-0 12, Franklin 1-6 0-0 2, Goldman 5-13 3-6 17, Quest 1-3 6-8 8, Sylla 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 21-56 15-22 63.
MURRAY ST. (6-7)
Robinson 3-6 0-0 6, K.Williams 6-11 2-4 15, Bostick 2-7 2-2 6, Brown 7-14 2-2 22, D.Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Carter 2-7 4-5 9, Gilmore 2-2 0-0 4, Hill 1-5 1-2 4, McMullen 0-0 0-0 0, Kirby 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 11-15 72.
Halftime—Murray St. 33-26. 3-Point Goals—Tennessee Tech 6-28 (Goldman 4-10, Harvell 1-2, Clay 1-6, Quest 0-1, Davidson 0-4, Franklin 0-5), Murray St. 11-32 (Brown 6-12, Kirby 1-2, K.Williams 1-2, Carter 1-3, D.Smith 1-4, Hill 1-5, Bostick 0-4). Fouled Out—K.Williams. Rebounds—Tennessee Tech 34 (Clay 9), Murray St. 32 (K.Williams 9). Assists—Tennessee Tech 9 (Davidson 4), Murray St. 21 (Bostick 9). Total Fouls—Tennessee Tech 14, Murray St. 15. A—1,290 (8,602).
