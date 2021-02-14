With a blistering night of offense, Tevin Brown found his shot as Murray State routed UT Martin, 84-55, in Saturday night Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball action at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Brown got the Racers (11-9, 8-7 OVC) going very quickly when he hit his first 3-pointer of the game from the far right just 20 seconds in.
Chico Carter nailed a long distance basket of his own less than three minutes later from beyond NBA distance on the right-center. Before the first media timeout, Brown got the ball from Dionte Bostick and hit another 3-pointer for a 17-7 Racer lead.
That edge would only grow from there with Brown and Carter pressing on. Brown sank three more from behind the arc on his way to 20 points at the half. Carter got inside for several layups and a jumper as he closed the half with 13 points.
Brown finished with a season-best 25 points and was relieved to break out after struggling to find his shooting touch much of the season.
“I felt like I’ve been in a slump all my life, but it finally felt good to knock some shots down,” he said.
The Racers were up 46-23 at the break and they kept it up hitting their free throws to open the second half. The lead got up to 30 when DaQuan Smith hit from long distance with 12:25 to go. Soon after, Brown made his final 3-pointer of the game for a 64-31 MSU edge.
“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot more connected now that we’re executing and we’re taking care of the ball,” Brown said. “Taking care of the ball was one of our main problems and I feel like we fixed that and it’s making us better offensively.”
For the Skyhawks (7-13, 5-11), Cameron Holden scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the second half with the outcome no longer in doubt. Holden also grabbed 14 rebounds. UTM only hit 34% of its shots from the field.
The Racers will try to make it four wins in a row when they hit the road on Monday for a make-up game at 4 p.m. against SIU Edwardsville.
UT MARTIN (7-13)
Kennedy 2-5 2-2 8, Polla 1-3 0-0 2, Eskridge 0-3 0-0 0, Sertovic 1-6 0-0 3, J.Williams 2-4 2-2 7, Holden 7-13 4-5 19, A.Thomas 1-7 0-0 2, Fort 2-4 0-1 6, Viana 1-5 2-4 4, Coleman 0-1 2-3 2, Rustin 1-1 0-2 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 12-19 55.
MURRAY ST. (11-9)
Robinson 5-5 0-0 10, K.Williams 5-12 5-9 15, Bostick 1-1 4-6 6, Brown 8-11 3-4 25, Carter 7-14 2-2 17, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Gilmore 2-3 0-0 4, McMullen 0-0 1-2 1, D.Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Sivills 0-1 0-0 0, R.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Whitley 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 30-55 16-24 84.
Halftime—Murray St. 46-23. 3-Point Goals—UT Martin 7-23 (Fort 2-2, Kennedy 2-3, Holden 1-3, J.Williams 1-3, Sertovic 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Eskridge 0-2, Viana 0-2, A.Thomas 0-3), Murray St. 8-22 (Brown 6-9, D.Smith 1-4, Carter 1-7, Whitley 0-1, K.Williams 0-1). Fouled Out—McMullen. Rebounds—UT Martin 25 (Holden 14), Murray St. 41 (K.Williams 16). Assists—UT Martin 3 (Kennedy, J.Williams, A.Thomas 1), Murray St. 16 (Bostick 5). Total Fouls—UT Martin 20, Murray St. 19. A—1,257 (8,602).
