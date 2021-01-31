MURRAY — Tevin Brown made some big shots in the final minutes for Murray State against Belmont in an Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball showdown at the CFSB Center on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Racers, his last shot in the last second was rejected and the Bruins escaped with their conference record still perfect following a 72-71 victory.
Belmont (18-1, 10-0) led 68-65 with 2:20 to go when Brown got a pass from Desmond Robinson and nailed a 3-point jumper to tie it. Justice Hill stole the ball to end the next Bruin possession and Brown tried a short jumper. It missed, but KJ Williams grabbed the rebound and Hill got the ball back to Brown. Just outside the arc, he fired again and got it through for a 71-68 lead with 90 seconds to go.
Belmont’s JaCobi Wood missed a 3-pointer on the next possession and DaQuan Smith made the defensive rebound. He missed his chance at putting it away from downtown with 48 seconds to go, and Grayson Murphy hit a quick layup to get the Bruins within one at 71-70.
From there, Belmont won it at the foul line with Luke Smith making the tying free throw with 42 second on the clock and Ben Sheppard hitting the go-ahead tallies with 13 seconds left. After both teams called timeout, Brown got the ball but his driving shot was blocked by Belmont center Nick Muszynski with one second left and the Bruins corraled the rebound as time ran out.
The Racers (7-8, 4-6) built a 37-32 halftime lead with both teams trading baskets to open the second half. Belmont got closer with back-to-back 3-pointers from Wood and Luke Smith. The Racers then went on a 9-0 run featuring two layups from Devin Gilmore and a Chico Carter Jr. 3-pointer. Belmont got back into it with layups from Murphy and threes from Sheppard and Wood.
Both teams excelled from long distance with Belmont making 10 3-pointers and Murray State hitting eight. Williams led the Racers with 18 points and 16 rebounds followed by Brown with 13 points, Demond Robinson with 11 and Carter with 10. Murphy topped the Bruins with 15 points, followed by Muszynski with 12 and Caleb Hollander with 11.
BELMONT (18-1) — Hollander 4-7 0-0 11, Muszynski 5-10 2-4 12, Murphy 7-10 0-0 15, Sheppard 1-5 3-4 6, L.Smith 2-4 2-3 8, Wood 4-10 3-4 13, Pierson 0-1 0-0 0, Brauns 2-3 0-0 4, Bellinger 0-0 0-2 0, Sabin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-51 10-17 72.
MURRAY ST. (7-8) — Robinson 5-10 1-2 11, Williams 6-15 4-5 18, Bostick 2-5 0-0 5, Brown 5-13 0-1 13, D.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 4-8 0-0 10, Hill 2-5 2-4 6, Gilmore 4-5 0-1 8, McMullen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 7-13 71.
Halftime—Murray St. 37-32. 3-Point Goals—Belmont 10-24 (Hollander 3-5, L.Smith 2-4, Wood 2-6, Sabin 1-1, Murphy 1-3, Sheppard 1-4, Pierson 0-1), Murray St. 8-20 (Brown 3-8, Williams 2-3, Carter 2-5, Bostick 1-1, Hill 0-1, D.Smith 0-2). Rebounds—Belmont 29 (Murphy 6), Murray St. 39 (Williams 16). Assists—Belmont 17 (Wood 5), Murray St. 18 (Brown, Hill 6). Total Fouls—Belmont 17, Murray St. 16. A—1,290 (8,602).
